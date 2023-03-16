Millie Bobby Brown inundated with support as she mourns difficult family death The Stranger Things actress paid tribute to her grandfather

Millie Bobby Brown is facing a bittersweet farewell in her family, following the passing of her grandfather.

The Stranger Things star shared the difficult news with her fans on Thursday, March 16, and was promptly flooded with support in return from her thousands of fans.

The actress, though British, was born and raised in Marbella, Spain. Her parents are Kelly and Robert Brown, and she has three siblings, Paige – who has starred in her Enola Holmes movies – plus Ava, and Charlie. She's the youngest of the four siblings.

Millie took to Instagram to pay tribute to her grandfather – it is unclear whether paternal or maternal – sharing a candid photo of the two together.

The photo, a blurry in movement shot with a purple and blue hue, sees Millie excitedly approaching her grandfather about to hug him, and he's extending his arm back to her.

"We'll miss you grandad," she simply wrote in her caption, adding an emoji of a white dove, and she subsequently received thousands of condolences from her fans in the comments section under the post.

The actress was flooded with support from her fans

"Omg I'm so sorry Millie," one of her followers wrote, as others added: "So sorry for your loss," and: "Condolences Millie," as well as: "Sorry for your loss, we're here for you," plus another fan also added: "Sending all my love to you, Millie. I am so glad you got to spend at least one more special moment with him."

Millie moved around a lot as a child, having been born in Spain, though moved back to England, more specifically Bournemouth when she was four, and the family later moved to Orlando, Florida, when she was eight.

Millie with her dad Robert and older sister Paige at the Enola Holmes premiere in 2022

Being thrust into the spotlight at such an early age after the success of Stranger Things, she recently opened up to Seventeen about how much she prioritizes surrounding herself with familiar faces.

"Familiar faces are something that I don't take for granted at all. I like to be able to be around people that make me smile and that make me feel like myself," she said.

