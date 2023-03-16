Tess Daly is flawless in red dress as she shares news that will make Vernon Kay proud Strictly Come Dancing presenter Tess Daly dressed to impress on Thursday

Tess Daly and Vernon Kay are consistently couple goals with the lovebirds always backing the other when they hit new heights.

On Thursday, Tess finally released her book, 4 Steps to a Healthier, Happier You, and she will no doubt have the backing of her husband of nearly 20 years. To promote her new book, the 53-year-old made an appearance on Lorraine, and she rocked the most incredible outfit.

Tess looked sensational in the red-hot outfit that nearly stretched all the way down to the floor, and she had her blonde tresses styled in her signature look.

The star clearly thought about the colour of her look, as she completed her ensemble with a matching pair of heels. Amazing!

Fans were quick to offer their support, as one shared: "Congratulations gorgeous, looks fabulous, I bet there are so many gems, can't wait to read it…"

A second added: "Got my copy, so excited to make some life changes," while a third wrote: "Love your red dress. Looks beautiful."

Vernon recently made a major career step, as he replaced Ken Bruce after the veteran BBC Radio 2 presenter stepped away from the network.

Reflecting on his family, Vernon added: "Obviously, I am over the moon and so are my parents and Tess and the kids, but it's the Ken Bruce show and the man has raised the bar so high that I'm just so excited to be able to take the reins. I am absolutely over the moon, I really am."

Vernon is already familiar to Radio 2 listeners as in recent years he's covered for The Zoe Ball Breakfast Show, Steve Wright in the Afternoon, Rylan on Saturday and Dermot O'Leary. He also presented Dance Sounds of the 90s on BBC Sounds and Radio 2.

Vernon kicked off his radio career at Radio 1 from 2004 to 2012, where he presented Saturday and Sunday mid-morning shows. From 2015 to 2017, Vernon presented the mid-morning show on Radio X.

