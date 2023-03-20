The Princess of Wales' brother James and wife Alizee mark family milestone The couple share six dogs

James Middleton and his wife Alizee have marked a special milestone in their household – their pet dog Mabel's first Mother's Day.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday to mark the occasion, the younger brother of the Princess of Wales shared a sweet compilation video of Mabel and her litter of puppies. Watch below to see the moving tribute…

Back in August, James confirmed Mabel had welcomed eight healthy puppies. At the time, he wrote: "A few weeks ago Mabel gave birth to 8 healthy puppies. She passed all of her breed health screening tests with flying colours and has been the most amazing mother.

"There are some wonderful homes waiting for the pups + some very exciting news for one which I look forward to sharing soon."

He later revealed how he and Alizee opted to keep one of the pups, Isla. "Many of you have been asking if we kept a puppy from Mabel’s recent litter and…of course we did…introducing Isla," he said. "Her name is a little nod to her Scottish routes and has already found her place in the pack…"



The 35-year-old and Alizee live in their Berkshire home with Mabel and Isla as well as their other dogs Zula, Inka, Luna and Nala.

In January, James revealed the loss of their beloved dog, Ella, and revealed how his whole family, including sister Kate, gathered to give her the farewell she deserved.

During a recent appearance on This Morning, he explained how Ella helped him through his darkest times, saying: "There was this look that she would have and the tip of her tail would wag a little bit.

"She would know there was something - she just had to kind of nestle herself, or distract me with something that would potentially help me stop a really challenging thought that I was having."

