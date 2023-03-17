Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes following in the footsteps of very famous couple - see why The former GMA3 stars are trying to rebuild their brand

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes won't be out of work for long if they get their wish following their dismissal from GMA3 after news of their relationship came to light.

The couple – who are said to be running the New York half marathon together this weekend – are reportedly hoping to follow in the footsteps of Kelly Ripa and her husband, Mark Consuelos – who is replacing Ryan Seacrest on Live – and land themselves a new TV show to host together.

According to Page Six, Amy and T.J. are "aggressively pitching" ideas to the producers behind The Ellen DeGeneres Show, claiming their "chemistry" will be a huge draw for audiences.

While Amy and T.J. are yet to confirm any new TV roles, it's clear they love working together and their on-screen chemistry was a huge hit at ABC before they were fired earlier this year.

Even before the married co-stars were revealed as more than just friends, T.J. spoke passionately about the mom-of-two.

Amy and T.J. reportedly want to be the next Kelly and Mark

T.J. is currently going through a challenging divorce from his wife, Marilee Fiebig, and Amy is believed to be doing the same with her husband of 12 years, Andrew Shue.

In an interview with the New York Post weeks before their affair was exposed, T.J. was asked how he feels about his role on GMA3 and said: "I am a really, really lucky dude… I am now in my absolute dream job… And I get to sit next to my best friend doing it."

Amy and T.J. were fired from GMA3

ABC's statement confirming they were leaving the show read: "After several productive conversations with Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes, about different options, we all agreed it’s best for everyone that they move on from ABC News."

It added: "We recognize their talent and commitment over the years and are thankful for their contributions."

