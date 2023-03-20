Former GMA3 co-anchor Amy Robach runs half marathon with TJ Holmes Amy and T.J completed the NYC marathon together.

Former GMA3 co-anchors, Amy Robach, 45, and T.J. Holmes, 50, have been running in each other's minds, literally.

They were spotted on Saturday, sweating it out as they took on the United Airlines NYC Half Marathon together.

The event saw nearly 25,000 runners taking part in the 13.1-mile long-distance race, which works its way through the Brooklyn Bridge, FDR Drive, Times Square, and ends in Central Park.

Amy Robach ran the marathon in blue leggings and orange kicks

In athletic gear, the duo completed the marathon with T.J sporting a black windbreaker, shorts, compression pants, green Nike sneakers, a black beanie, and gloves. Amy opted for a white windbreaker, sunglasses, blue leggings, orange kicks, and AirPods to tune out noise.

Shortly after the race, they were seen in the VIP area, sipping mimosas and beers and indulging in PDA.

TJ was seen massaging Amy's legs, and the two were seen holding hands. This isn't the first race for the fitness tag-alongs, as they ran the New York City Marathon months ago.

Previously their relationship had caused a stir, and they were taken off the air in December following rumors of their affair.

TJ and Amy were taken off the air after rumors of the affair surfaced

The couple is proceeding with their divorces, and they are in mediation with ABC about what the future holds. Despite the setback, they continue to be public with their romance.

According to Page Six, Amy and T.J. are "aggressively pitching" ideas to the producers behind The Ellen DeGeneres Show, claiming their "chemistry" will be a huge draw for audiences.

While Amy and T.J. are yet to confirm any new TV roles, it's clear they love working together and their on-screen chemistry was a huge hit at ABC before they were fired earlier this year.

Even before the married co-stars were revealed as more than just friends, T.J. spoke passionately about the mom-of-two.

T.J. is currently going through a challenging divorce from his wife, Marilee Fiebig, and Amy is believed to be doing the same with her husband of 12 years, Andrew Shue.

