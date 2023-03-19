Amy Robach's daughter spends time away from famous mom amid Andrew Shue divorce The former GMA star is now dating T.J. Holmes

Amy Robach has finalized her divorce from Andrew Shue - her husband of 12 years - over the weekend.

The former GMA3 star has been spending quality time with her new partner, T.J. Holmes, in Upstate New York, on a romantic getaway coinciding with the news.

While Amy has been in NYC - where she lives - her oldest daughter Ava, a talented singer, has been spending time away from the States.

VIDEO: Amy Robach's wedding night fight with Andrew Shue revealed

Loading the player...

In photos posted to her Instagram, Ava has been having the time of her life in Puerto Rico.

The 20-year-old posted a series of dreamy snapshots from her vacation, including stunning images of the scenery and the beach.

While Amy and Andrew have split, the former couple are both on great terms with their stepchildren.

MOST READ: Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes' net worths are worlds apart from each other

MORE: Amy Robach's former stepson shares glimpse inside incredible home

While Amy still follows Andrew's sons on Instagram, the Melrose Place actor was recently pictured enjoying dinner out with his oldest son Nathaniel, 26, and Amy's youngest daughter Annalise, 17.

Amy Robach's daughter Ava has been spending time in Puerto Rico

It is thought that Amy filed for divorce in August 2022 after she and T.J. allegedly became more than just friends while training for the New York City half marathon last March.

However, their relationship was kept under wraps until it was revealed to the public in November, with photos of the couple enjoying a romantic weekend getaway in Upstate New York published by the Daily Mail.

MORE: Amy Robach's daughter shares heartwarming glimpse into family life during emotional time

DISCOVER: Amy Robach's GMA3 stand-in reveals difficult health diagnosis live on air

T.J., meanwhile, is currently going through a challenging divorce from his wife, Marilee Fiebig, after he started proceedings in December. T.J. had been married to Marilee for 12 years, and the couple shares a young daughter, Sabine, together.

Amy Robach and Andrew Shue finalized their divorce in March

While neither Amy nor T.J. has spoken publicly about their new relationship, it's clear they loved working together. In an interview with the New York Post weeks before their affair was exposed, T.J. was asked how he feels about his role on GMA3 and said: "I am a really, really lucky dude… I am now in my absolute dream job… And I get to sit next to my best friend doing it."

MORE: Amy Robach speaks out for first time following GMA hiatus amid T.J. Holmes romance

MORE: Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes to follow in footsteps of very famous couple

Amy and T.J. have been keeping a low profile since their affair was revealed to the public, which consequently lost them both their jobs at ABC.

Amy and T.J.'s affair was exposed in November

On January 27 People released a statement from an ABC spokesman which read: "After several productive conversations with Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes about different options, we all agreed it's best for everyone that they move on from ABC News."

SEE: T.J. Holmes can't contain himself as Amy Robach rocks tiny bikini in Mexico

The spokesperson added: "We recognize their talent and commitment over the years and are thankful for their contributions. A decision for new co-hosts of GMA3 and 20/20] will come later."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.