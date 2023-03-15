Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes spark disappointment from fans for this reason The former GMA stars were dismissed from the ABC daytime show in January

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes have been keeping a low profile following their dismissal from ABC after their affair was exposed.

The former GMA stars have been enjoying quality time together during their time away from the spotlight, but fans are missing them.

Over the weekend, the TV duo were noticeably absent from GMA's Oscars coverage, which they have hosted in the past with Lara Spencer.

While Lara once again covered it, she was instead joined by Whit Johnson and Linsey Davis. Fans were quick to remark on Amy and T.J.'s absence, with one writing on Twitter: "I miss T.J. and Amy!" while another wrote: "It was so much better with T.J. and Amy."

An ABC spokesman's statement was released at the end of January related to Amy and T.J.'s future on the network, which read: "After several productive conversations with Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes about different options, we all agreed it's best for everyone that they move on from ABC News. We recognize their talent and commitment over the years and are thankful for their contributions."

The spokesperson added: "A decision for new co-hosts [of GMA3 and 20/20] will come later."

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes were missed by GMA fans this year for the Oscars coverage

The move followed shortly after ABC News President Kim Godwin announced the company's decision to place the pair on hiatus in an editorial call on December 5th, and said it wasn't an easy decision to make.

Amy was married to husband Andrew Shue for 12 years before the news of her affair came to light, while T.J. was married to wife Marilee Fiebig for 12 years.

The GMA stars were let go from ABC earlier in the year

While Amy is yet to speak out about her relationship with her estranged husband, T.J.'s estranged wife recently released a statement following the news that she and the TV star were divorcing.

She broke her silence over T.J.'s extramarital affair via a statement through her lawyer to the Daily Mail, which spoke of the "disappointment" by her former husband's "lack of discretion, respect and sensitivity".

