Amy Robach's daughter Annalise to face bittersweet end of an era in not too distant future The former GMA star shares two daughters with ex-husband Tim McIntosh

Amy Robach and her family unit have faced a lot of changes over the past few months, as the former GMA star separated from Andrew Shue after 12 years of marriage.

The 50-year-old is set to face another new 'first' in the not too distant future too, involving her youngest daughter Annalise, 16.

Annalise - also known as Annie - is about to turn 17 in May, and this time next year she will be getting ready to attend college, which means she will likely be moving out for the first time.

VIDEO: Amy Robach's rise to fame - what did she do before GMA?

Loading the player...

Annie will be following in her big sister's footsteps, who left home in 2021 after getting into the prestigious NYU Tisch School of the Arts..

The 20-year-old made her mom incredibly proud at the time, with Amy writing on Instagram :"My little girl just had her dreams (and mine) come true with an acceptance to @nyutisch today!!!"

DISCOVER: Are Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes getting a new TV show together following departure from GMA3?

MORE: Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes face difficult moment in their relationship as they attend funeral

While Amy was sad to see Ava - an aspiring musician - leave home, she often still meets up with her in the city, and is her biggest cheerleader.

While Amy and Andrew have now separated, the former couple's children from prior marriages have remained on good terms.

Amy Robach's youngest daughter Annie will be moving out next year

Over the weekend, Annie took to Instagram to share a photo of Andrew with his oldest son Nathaniel, 26, enjoying lunch out in NYC with her.

She captioned the picture with two smiley faces, revealing that they still have a close bond.

MORE: Amy Robach's grown-up daughter Ava is taking after famous mom in more than one way

MORE: Amy Robach and Andrew Shue's staggering joint networth of $100M is now divided

Amy, meanwhile, still follows the Melrose Place actor's sons on Instagram.

Amy and Andrew prided themselves on their happy, blended family, even writing a book called Better, Together, back in 2021.

Amy Robach and Andrew Shue were married for 12 years

The former couple split after it was revealed back in November that Amy had been having an affair with her then GMA3 co-star T.J. Holmes. The new relationship has not only cost Amy her marriage, but her job too.

LOOK: Amy Robach's estranged husband Andrew Shue is supported by sons in new family photo

At the end of January, Amy and T.J. stepped down as their positions as co-anchors on GMA3 after being caught in their affair scandal.

A statement from ABC read: "After several productive conversations with Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes about different options, we all agreed it's best for everyone that they move on from ABC News. "We recognize their talent and commitment over the years and are thankful for their contributions."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.