Dylan Dreyer baffles fans with spending habits as she shares realities of NYC family living The Today star gave an insight into the cost of living in the Big Apple

Dylan Dreyer is a busy working mom and often shares the realities of living in New York City while raising three young children.

The ever-relatable Today star most recently shared a look at just how expensive it is in the Big Apple after revealing the contents of her receipt, and what it got her.

Proudly sharing that her total cost equalled exactly $50, Dylan's photograph of her receipt - posted on Instagram - revealed items including $6.09 potatoes, and a mango bar for $1.99.

Fans from other states were quick to remark on the cost of living, with one writing: "$6.09 for potatoes?!" while another wrote: "That didn't buy you much!" A third added: "What is sad is that it was only 11 items."

Others, however, focused on something completely different - highlighting just how healthy the produce on Dylan's receipt were, which also included avocados and citrus.

Dylan often shares down-to-earth social media posts and never takes herself too seriously.

Dylan Dreyer shared details of the cost of living in NYC

The meteorologist proved over the weekend that she's just like everyone else at work too, after admitting to feeling down after stumbling in the middle of a broadcast.

The star's husband of 12 years, Brian Fichera, made sure that she didn't feel too bad about it back at home, and surprised her with the sweetest gesture.

To cheer her up, Brian presented Dylan with a vase of flowers, alongside a note which read: "It's just wodrs," mistakenly writing "words" wrong, a subtle nod to her on-air blunder.

"How the cameraman tries to cheer me up after I stumbled through tonight's weather forecast!" she wrote in the caption, adding: "He totally gets me!"

Dylan Dreyer is raising her three young sons in New York City

The couple married in 2012, and together they have three sons - Calvin, six, Oliver, three, and Russell, or Rusty, one.

Last week, Dylan subbed for Al Roker in the first few hours of the show, alongside Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie, while the longterm weatherman was on a much-deserved vacation.

This isn't the first time that Dylan has filled in for her friend either, as she took his place temporarily last year when he fell ill with blood clots in his lungs.

It was a scary time for the Today team who are incredibly close off air, and Dylan recently opened up about covering for the beloved weatherman during an interview with HELLO!

The meteologist is a beloved Today star

"I think there was a very real moment when we were all concerned," the mom-of-three added. "Not knowing what was going on and just praying and reaching out to find out information was hard. We were genuinely worried as friends."

Luckily, Al is now fully recovered, and has been lightening up the screens on NBC ever since returning.

