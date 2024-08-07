Strictly star 'dating' Giovanni Pernice's ex-girlfriend amid bullying controversy

Pete Wicks will compete in series 22 of Strictly Come Dancing. Signed on for 2024, the TOWIE star is making his ballroom debut in autumn, and if his romance with Maura Higgins continues, we might see her in the studios for support.

© BBC Pete Wicks will compete in series 22

Maura – who previously dated dancer Giovanni Pernice – was recently spotted kissing Pete outside the Broadwick Soho Hotel in London. Pictured over the weekend, the duo appeared equally smitten.

Recommended video You may also like Professional dancer Aljaz Skorjanec reaveals Strictly rehearsals have started for 2024

Pete, 36, may have sparked dating rumours with the Love Island star, but he's also hit headlines for signing onto Strictly this week. Speaking about his latest venture, the author and podcaster said; "Dancing live in front of the nation every Saturday? Absolutely terrifying. But anyone who knows me knows I love a challenge and trying new things, so I'm genuinely looking forward to getting stuck in."

© Shane Anthony Sinclair Pete was spotted kissing Maura Higgins over the weekend

Sam Thompson – Pete's BFF and presenting partner – has already congratulated him on the news. "No words. So proud of you @p_wicks01…the content we are going to make that you don't even know about yet…" he joked on Instagram.

Maura, 33, has also reacted to the news. After the BBC issued a joint post with Pete, the reality star penned a cheeky comment, quipping: "According to The Sun…I know what those hips can do. PROUD OF YOU!!!!!!!!"

Pete and Maura have yet to confirm whether or not they're a couple, but they were both known to be single ahead of their sighting at the Broadwick Soho Hotel.

After joining TOWIE in 2015, Pete's love life has become a point of interest. The 36-year-old has previously dated Megan McKenna, Chloe Sims, Ella Rae Wise, Shelley Tribble and Jacqui Ryland.

Maura dated Giovanni Pernice for four months

As for Maura, the TV star has been linked to fellow Love Islanders, Curtis Pritchard and Chris Taylor. In 2021, she also dated Giovanni Pernice, who is currently under investigation for his teaching style on Strictly.

The pair were together for four months before confirming their split in October. "Firstly, great relationships with great people can come to a natural end. This has been the case for me recently. There was absolutely no wrong-doing and this should be the end of any speculation," Giovanni told fans at the time.

© BBC/Ray Burniston Giovanni and Amanda Abbington

"Whilst I respect and understand interest in my personal life, wouldn't it be fantastic to instead use this space to raise awareness of subjects and issues which need the attention."

Following their split, Giovanni was in a relationship with model Molly Brown, before calling it quits in July 2024. He is currently being investigated for 'gross misconduct' claims made by his former dance partner, Amanda Abbington.