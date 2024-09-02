Shirtless Giovanni Pernice pictured on holiday amid Strictly investigation

Giovanni Pernice is soaking up the sunshine, amid the BBC's ongoing investigation into his teaching methods on Strictly Come Dancing. The 33-year-old, who is currently awaiting the final verdict, has been sailing the seas on a lavish boat. Sharing several snaps from his holiday, Giovanni captioned them: "September".

Like the rest of the UK, the TV star awaits the results of the BBC's four-month-long inquiry, following claims of "bullying" made by his former dance partner, Amanda Abbington. The Sherlock actress, paired with Giovanni in 2023, accused him of misconduct in their rehearsals.

"It's out there. There is evidence out there of what happened in that room and I'm not the one who's blocking it," Amanda noted in a Channel 4 interview. "I've said anyone can watch it, but he [Giovanni] doesn't want anyone to see it, which is quite telling if he's got nothing to hide."

In May it was confirmed that the BBC had launched an investigation into Giovanni's teaching methods, prompting the Italian dancer to release an official statement. He was also axed from the professional line-up in June.

© BBC Amanda Abbington accused Giovanni Pernice of "bullying" behaviour in rehearsals

"To my dear fans, You will be as surprised as I am that allegations have been made about my dance teaching methods in the media this week," began Giovanni.

"Of course, I reject any suggestion of abusive or threatening behaviour, and I look forward to clearing my name. Those who have followed my journey on Strictly Come Dancing over the last decade will know that I am passionate and competitive… No one is more ambitious for my dance partners than me.

"I have always striven to help them be the very best dancers they can be. This has always come from a place of love and wanting to win - for me and my dance partners. Thank you all once again for your continued love and support!"

Following his exit from Strictly Come Dancing, Giovanni has spent the past few months teaching classes through his dance company, Ballando. He is also gearing up for his 2025 tour, The Last Dance.

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Giovanni has refuted the claims

Giovanni is not the only professional to have left Strictly in recent months. His former colleague, Graziano di Prima was axed from the programme in July after it was reported that he had kicked dance partner Zara McDermott during rehearsals.

In a statement shared following the allegations, Zara said: "So much of my Strictly experience was everything I could have dreamt of. The entire production team and everyone behind the scenes as well as my fellow contestants were so amazing to work with.

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Graziano di Prima has also left Strictly following reports that he had kicked his former dance partner, Zara McDermott

"My experience inside the training room was very different. Reports have been made about my treatment on the show and there were witnesses to some events, as well as videos of particular incidents which are incredibly distressing to watch.

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock Zara has released a statement about her time with Graziano

"I have wrestled with the fear of opening up – I was scared about public backlash. I was scared about my future. I was scared of victim shaming. But after a lot of conversations with those I love, I've gained the strength to face these fears, and when I was asked to speak to the BBC, I spoke candidly about my time on the show.

It remains unknown exactly when the BBC will release the findings of the Strictly probe.