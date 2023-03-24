Miranda Lambert drives fans wild with unexpected new look The Velvet Rodeo performer made a departure from her usual look

Country superstar Miranda Lambert is known for her rhinestone-studded stage outfits and ultra-glamorous red carpet ensembles, so she surprised fans when she made a big change in the style stakes on Thursday.

Taking to Instagram, Miranda posted a series of photos of herself in a pared-back, vintage-inspired outfit, including a traditional cowboy hat and a brown fringed jacket, leaving fans in awe over her new look.

Miranda Lambert debuted a new look on Instagram

"Oh! I like this vibe," one said, while another commented: "I love the vintage vibe! Beautiful!" A third was a fan too, writing: "Great vibes, great look."

"Love that look on you!" a fourth praised, proving her new style is a huge hit among fans.

The clothes are from Miranda's clothing collection Idyllwind by Miranda Lambert, with the singer saying: "It's about the vintage vibes."

Miranda Lambert rocked a vintage-inspired look

This is the second time Miranda has surprised her fans this month, shocking her followers earlier in March when she gave a glimpse of a huge tattoo on her arm.

Wearing a pair of skinny jeans and a red and white check shirt, Miranda placed her hands on a stack of dishes in a photo taken in her kitchen, with the Queen of Hearts tattoo on her right forearm clearly visible.

Miranda Lambert is better known for glamorous stage outfits

Miranda has an extensive collection of body art including several tattoos on her arms, which include an arrow, the word "tumbleweed" written in a script font, and a tiny musical note.

Cowboy hats are a big part of Miranda's style

Her larger armpiece was added in 2018 and means a lot to Miranda. "It represents a lot of things in my life," she told People at the time. "I was going from one phase of life to a new one and starting to take care of me and not worry about what was around me."

