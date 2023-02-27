Katy Perry left extremely emotional during raw American Idol moment The Dark Horse singer was left in tears

Katy Perry has never been one to hold back when it comes to her thoughts and feelings, and she was certainly left in a vulnerable state during the latest episode of American Idol.

The installment's final audition was from Trey Lewis from Santa Fe, Texas, performing an emotional and powerful rendition of Stone by Whiskey Myers.

The audition itself was well-received by the judges, who gave him a standing ovation while wiping away tears.

When Luke Bryan asked Trey why he wanted to audition for the show, he revealed that he'd been one of those affected by the 2018 Santa Fe school shooting, motivating him to inspire others.

The incident, taking place May 18, 2018, resulted in the deaths of eight students and two teachers after a 17-year-old student at the school began firing a gun into art rooms, one of which was Trey's.

This confession left Katy the most heartbroken, immediately burying her face as she broke down crying, then delivering a rare emotional outburst.

"Our country has [expletive] failed us," she stated, silencing the others around her. "This is not okay. You should be singing here because you love music.

Trey's reasoning for being on American Idol left Katy distraught

"You didn't have to lose eight friends," she passionately continued, adding: "I hope that you remind people that we have to change, because you know what, I'm scared too!"

The gravity of the moment was not lost on her fellow judges, with both Lionel Richie and Luke comforting her as she wiped away the tears.

"This has gone on for too long," Lionel added, with Trey asserting that he would be able to lead for "my school, for myself, for you," which touched the Roar singer.

As the judges voted to send him through, all Katy could say was "thank you" and "yes," later sharing the video on social media with a link to Moms Demand Action, a foundation fighting to end gun violence in the nation through increased awareness.

His performance was powerful enough to put him through

Fans reacted similarly and praised Katy for speaking out as one wrote on social media: "You spoke the truth! This country has failed us!" and another said: "Next level stuff, Katy caught the last bit of that episode."

