Maisie Smith turns heads in mini skirt and daring corset top

Former EastEnders star Maisie Smith never fails to impress us with her playful outfits, and her latest look is certainly no exception.

Gracing the front cover of Fabulous magazine, the flame-haired actress looked flawless in head-to-toe black. For the special photoshoot, Maisie, 21, slipped into a noughties-inspired micro skirt, a cut-out corset top and a pair of vertiginous platform heels.

The TV star completed her look with a gold chain belt, windswept locks and copious amounts of smudgy eyeshadow for the perfect punk-esque get-up. In keeping with the throwback era, Maisie finished off her beauty blend with a nude lip and defined brows.

In her interview, Maisie opened up about her life away from the spotlight with her beau, Max George. Defending their 13-year age gap, the star explained: "People don't understand what goes on behind closed doors in a relationship, and I think they also forget that I'm a consenting 21-year-old woman who's actually been working longer than Max."

Maisie posed up a storm

She continued: "I really don't care what a random person thinks of my relationship when everyone I do care about is incredibly supportive. I've been in the business long enough to know you have to have a thick skin."

This isn't the first time the actress has lifted the lid on her relationship. Speaking exclusively to HELLO! magazine in November 2022, Maisie and Max gushed about their future plans together.

"We live together now, but we're constantly travelling around the country, with Maisie touring. We want to get a place together and have a base in London – and maybe somewhere in Manchester too," Max revealed.

The duo met on Strictly

Maisie went on to say: "With my job I've had for the last 20-ish years, I haven't travelled very much, so it will be lovely to get to travel the world with my bestie."

The duo first met on the set of Strictly Come Dancing in 2020. Their friendship went from strength to strength thanks to a second Strictly tour, and romantic sparks finally began to fly when a group of cast and crew went on a post-tour holiday to Portugal's Algarve.

