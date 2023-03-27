Kelly Clarkson makes candid divorce comments with exciting announcement

Kelly Clarkson, 40, has delighted fans with an announcement about her new album that's coming "soon" and her new music is focused around her heartwrenching Brandon Blackstock breakup.

The Voice star split from her husband in 2020 and divorced in 2022 and now she's channelled her emotions into songs.

The mom-of-two took to Instagram to share the news with her loyal following. She spoke to the camera to say: "I've been working on this project for close to three years now. I wasn’t sure I was going to release it, but I am. The album is called Chemistry.

"I was trying to find a word, it might be one of the songs on the album, but I was trying to find a word that really described the whole thing. I didn't want everybody to think I was just coming out with some 'I'm angry,' 'I'm sad' — just one or two emotions. This album is definitely the arc of an entire relationship."

She added: "That whole relationship shouldn’t be brought down to one thing. There’s the good, the bad and the ugly kind of thing going on. Chemistry can be a really amazing, sexy, cool, fun thing, but it can also be very bad for you. So that’s why I named it Chemistry, I thought it was the perfect title to describe the entire album."

Her followers were quick to react, with one writing: "I really like the title. And as a fellow divorced woman I understand exactly what you mean by it. Can’t wait to hear it. Your music has been healing for me. Love you," and another adding: "CANNOT WAIT FOR CHEMISTRY!"

As well as being a singer and presenter, Kelly is a doting mom to her two kids, River Rose, eight, and Remington Alexander, six.

Following two difficult pregnancies, Kelly maintained during an appearance on The View in 2017 that she "would never, ever" get pregnant again, explaining: "It's just my body... I'm not meant to be pregnant!"

Kelly did mention that her sister, who "handled pregnancy great" herself, has offered to act as a surrogate if she does want to have another child one day.

