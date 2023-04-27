Gwen Stefani teases 'exciting' news with cryptic message that causes a stir

The No Doubt singer left her fans guessing what her news could be

Gwen Stefani has her hands full after expanding her family with her husband Blake Shelton – but she's still got time to tease her fans with a new announcement.

The 53-year-old took to Instagram on Wednesday to share several gorgeous photos of herself rocking a pair of high-waisted fishnet tights, a white cropped tank top, a floor-length oversized pink coat, and white, patent platform shoes. Gwen added her signature red lip, and a diamante harness and pulled her platinum hair into a messy topknot.

Captioning the photos, Gwen wrote: "Getting ready for something excitingggg coming soon :) can you guess what it is gx." Her cryptic message appeared to divide her followers, with many taking to the comment section to share their predictions.

Some hoped that Gwen was finally going to release new music, with one replying: "New music? One can only hope and dream." A second said: "Girl you better give us new music instead of makeup." A third added: "Blink twice if it's new music!"

Others were just excited to find out what Gwen is keeping secret, while some hoped the announcement would be related to her GXVE Beauty line. "Please let it be a new fragrance for the @gxvebeauty brand," responded one. Another said: "YAY! More makeup," and another added: "No idea what it could be but I’m here for it can't wait to see what it is!"

Gwen's tease is more than likely in relation to GXVE considering one of the photos she shared showed her standing underneath a neon sign that displayed the name of her brand.

The singer celebrated the first anniversary of GXVE in March and shared a heartfelt message on social media to mark the occasion.

"1 year ago today GXVE was born. Where performance meets play — we created high-payoff, artistry-level formulas for makeup lovers who want to express their creativity & individuality through makeup," she said.

"For those who love to experiment, play, then wash it all off and start again. For those who aren't afraid to turn up the volume. Thank you to our community for an incredible year - we can't wait for what's to come."

