Katy Perry surprises with rare comment about Orlando Bloom's ex-wife Miranda Kerr

Many may fear running into their fiancé's ex-wife out and about, but for Katy Perry and Miranda Kerr, that is certainly not the case!

The two are known to have an amicable friendship, and in fact, their latest appearance together is no coincidence.

Katy and Miranda joined forces on the G'Day USA Arts Gala red carpet in Los Angeles on Saturday, and not only did they walk the red carpet together, but the Teenage Dream singer also honored the model with an award.

Photos from the event captured the two posing on the red carpet side by side and all smiles, with Katy opting for a Zimmerman look consisting of a bralette and voluminous, floor-length skirt made of a shiny metallic material, from the Australian brand's Spring Summer 2023 Ready to Wear collection.

Meanwhile, Miranda donned a figure-hugging white dress by Alex Perry, paired with silver shoes and Rahaminov Diamonds jewelry.

During the event, the Australian wellness guru was honored with the Excellence in the Arts award, which Katy herself presented to her.

Both ladies looked fabulous

In her introduction speech, the singer made note of their blended family dynamic – Miranda has one son with her ex-husband Orlando Bloom, who shares one daughter with Katy – and had nothing but praise for her fiancé's ex.

People reports that she began her speech by telling attendees: "Some of you might be confused about why I'm introducing Miranda. That doesn't play into the antiquated narrative of ex-wives and new wives."

Miranda and Orlando were married from 2010 to 2013

She further joked: "And yes, it's true, most of the media would like to see us mud wrestle, including Evan," referring to Miranda's husband, Snapchat founder Evan Spiegel, then adding: "But we are here to lead by love because Miranda is love, and as a lot of you know, love comes in many family iterations."

The two have previously expressed their joy over co-parenting with one another. Katy's daughter with Orlando, Daisy Dove, has a half-brother in the actor's son with Miranda, Flynn, eleven, and Flynn has two half-siblings in Miranda and Evan's boys, Myles, three, and Hart, four.

