Orlando Bloom posts beautiful birthday tribute to Katy Perry

Orlando Bloom shared a heartfelt message of love for his fiancée, Katy Perry, as they celebrated her 38th birthday on Tuesday, October 25.

"Each time we take a trip around the sun and get to celebrate you, I’m reminded that on this journey together and whatever the weather I’m always smiling," the Pirates of the Caribbean star, 45, captioned a photo of the pair out at a restaurant.

"Love you to Pluto and back," the birthday girl replied in a comment.

Some of the couple's celebrity pals also shared their birthday wishes on the post, with Josh Brolin posting celebration emojis, Juliette Lewis writing, "You guys are the sweetest together. Hbd @katyperry," and Orlando's ex-wife, Miranda Kerr, commenting on the post with three red heart emojis.

Katy's sold-out Las Vegas residency began in December 2021

Orlando and Katy, who got engaged in 2018 and share daughter Daisy Dove, 2, are open to expanding their family, with the "Where We Started" singer telling People in August that she's hopeful. "I'm a planner," she said. "So we'll see."

The singer, who just finished hosting a concert residency called Play at Resorts World in Las Vegas, added, "Hopefully in the future."

Katy revealed last month that she and Orlando — who shares 11-year-old son Flynn with Miranda — don't have a full-time nanny for Daisy.

"I am working a lot, and I've always worked a lot. I have a wonderful nanny, but I don't have a full-time nanny because I feel like if I had a full-time nanny then I would never be able to know how to care for my daughter like I'm meant to," she told the Smartless podcast.

The American Idol judge added that when she had days off from her residency, she was in "mom mode."

"It doesn't matter if I've had a show that goes to 11 p.m. the night before, I'm waking up at 6 o'clock and we're gonna go and do breakfast," Katy said.

She and the Carnival Row actor welcomed their daughter during the height of the COVID pandemic, but Katy said in a 2021 interview with LVR Magazine that she was "grateful" that it meant she had "the opportunity to be present" for Daisy's milestones, adding, "She is everything I was ever looking for."

