GMA's Robin Roberts shares emotional update on wedding to Amber Laign The Good Morning America anchor has been with Amber for 18 years

Robin Roberts and her partner Amber Laign are due to walk down the aisle this year after finally "saying yes to marriage" after 18 years together.

The Good Morning America star recently shared an update on the couple's wedding plans and became emotional as she discussed her big day with Amber, who was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2022. While she didn't give any specific details about their wedding day away, Robin did joke that Amber has turned into a "bridezilla".

"There's some things you just want to keep to yourself, but we are so excited," she told Extra's Tommy DiDario. "This is saying something to be with someone for 18 years… and to be so excited. It's like a brand-new chapter, a fresh start… Couldn't be happier."

When asked about their wedding plans, Robin said: "It is very important to get a good wedding planner… It's a daily discussion, Tommy. This, I'm not going to say she's a bridezilla, but she has some definitive ideas about the wedding."

Robin went on: "I never thought I'd be planning not just the wedding but a honeymoon. When you grow up and you know that you're gay — especially older — you think that's never going to happen. You're not going to have the wedding. You're not going to have the honeymoon."

Getting emotional, she continued: "And so now to be talking about it and for it to be embraced by folks, it's quite special… The save-the-dates are going out soon."

Discussing the heartbreaking path the couple has been on to even get to a wedding day, Robin tearfully explained: "It took us a while to get here because we've both been through so much healthwise.

"Loss of her father, loss of my mother — my father had already passed before we met — we have some things that are very special that are going to honor our folks that are not with us," she added, revealing the couple will pay tribute to their late loved ones.

"And at the end of the day, a very long day, a very good day, with family and friends, we're going to exhale, and I think we'll look at each other and say... 'This was worth the wait.' That's how I am going to feel. It was totally worth the wait with the right person."

