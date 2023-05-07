Amy Robach's daughter's bittersweet new 'first' following GMA star's split from Andrew Shue

The former GMA star was married to Andrew Shue for 12 years

Amy Robach is a doting mom to daughters Ava, 21, and Annalise, 16, who will be facing a bittersweet celebration next week.

Annalise - known as Annie - turns 17 on May 10, and celebrated her birthday early over the weekend with her sister, Ava, sharing footage from her party on social media.

However, while Annie will no doubt be looking forward to her special day, it will no doubt be tinged with emotion as it's her first birthday following Amy's split from Andrew Shue.

VIDEO: Amy Robach's rise to fame

Andrew helped raise Ava and Annie for over a decade and has a close bond with them both. The Melrose Place actor even co-wrote a book, Better, Together, with Amy, inspired by their experience co-parenting each other's children.

While Annie's birthday is the first following her family's split, she will likely still celebrate with Andrew and his sons too - as they have remained on great terms.

Just last month, Andrew took his sons, along with Amy's daughters, to see Bruce Springsteen in New York City.

It looked like a great time was had by all, with Ava, as well as Andrew's oldest son Nate, 26, sharing footage from the concert on social media.

Amy's affair with former GMA co-anchor T.J. Holmes consequently lost both her and T.J. their jobs at ABC, and it is not yet known if or when they will return to TV.

On January 27, People released a statement from an ABC spokesman which read: "After several productive conversations with Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes about different options, we all agreed it's best for everyone that they move on from ABC News."

© Gary Gershoff Amy Robach and Andrew Shue divorced following the GMA star's affair with T.J. Holmes

The spokesperson added: "We recognize their talent and commitment over the years and are thankful for their contributions. A decision for new co-hosts of GMA3 and 20/20] will come later."

While Amy has been keeping a low profile following her high-profile affair, she might well break her social media silence on Annie's birthday. Last year, she shared a series of childhood photos of her youngest daughter, alongside a heartfelt message.

It read: ""Happy birthday Annalise - my Annie - had to fight back tears as I looked at your birthday pics from over the past few years! You've grown into such a smart, fierce, loyal and beautiful woman... I love you and am so proud to be your mom."

See below more family photos of Amy Robach and Andrew Shue during and after their marriage

© Photo: Instagram Amy Robach and Andrew Shue were married for 12 years

Amy and Andrew co-parented five children between them

Andrew Shue played a huge part in Amy's daughters lives

© Variety Amy Robach with her oldest daughter Ava

Andrew Shue with Amy's daughters at Bruce Springsteen's concert in April

Andrew Shue was all smiles as he posed with his sons and stepdaughters

