Amy Robach's former stepson reveals he's spending time away from famous family with new travel photos

Amy Robach's stepson Nate Shue is becoming a star in his own right, with his film, Senses, up for several awards at Cannes.

As a result, the 26-year-old is becoming more active on social media, and has been sharing the highlights of his life on Instagram of late.

Most recently, the talented star shared some stunning travel photos, appearing to be on a road trip, choosing to spend some time away from his home in New York City.

Captioning the shots, which included one of him sitting on the couch, and another of a campervan and his beloved pet dog, he wrote: "Highwaymen."

Nate's former stepsister, Annalise, 17, was one of the first to comment on the pictures, writing: "Cool," while many more liked the images.

Nate has a lot to look forward to, with Cannes fast approaching. He was both a co-writer and actor in Senses, which has been nominated for a number of awards including Best Student Film, Best Narrative Short, and the Official Selection for Cannes International Shorts 2023.

Amy Robach's former stepson Nate Shue has gone on an adventure far away from home

Nate has been a rock for his father, Andrew Shue, since he separated from Amy last year.

The talented actor and writer has been pictured with his famous dad on a number of occasions, most recently while dining out at a restaurant, along with Annalise, who has remained on good terms with her former stepdad and stepbrother.

Amy is also still in touch with Nate and his brothers, Wyatt and Aidan, and follows them on social media.

The former GMA star was married to the Melrose Place alum for 12 years, but the pair separated last year after the 50-year-old had an affair with former co-star T.J. Holmes.

Amy Robach's daughter Annalise recently went for dinner with Andrew Shue and Nate Shue

The pair's affair consequently lost them both their jobs at ABC, and they have been keeping a low profile ever since.

On January 27 People released a statement from an ABC spokesman which read: "After several productive conversations with Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes about different options, we all agreed it's best for everyone that they move on from ABC News."

The spokesperson added: "We recognize their talent and commitment over the years and are thankful for their contributions. A decision for new co-hosts of GMA3 and 20/20] will come later."

Amy and Andrew's divorce was finalized earlier this month, and the pair have remained silent about it to date.

