Beloved GMA hosts depart studio amid continued shake-up with new stars

The ABC morning news show has seen its roster shift considerably these past few weeks

Good Morning America viewers are growing accustomed to seeing new faces on their screens consistently over the past few weeks as more shake-ups to the roster continue.

On the latest installment of the morning news show, Robin Roberts and George Stephanopoulos were joined not by Michael Strahan, but by World News Tonight anchor and ABC correspondent Linsey Davis.

However, the absence was addressed right off the bat, with Robin, 62, saying: "You're here because Michael is on his way across the pond, the coronation is just two days away."

© Getty Images Michael was absent from GMA studios in lieu of coronation weekend coverage

George, 62, then brought up the absence of another one of their regular co-hosts, Lara Spencer, who was also joining Michael for coronation weekend.

"Lara is already there, we're going to be checking in with her," he said as she later made a virtual appearance while in Scotland ahead of the historic weekend.

Michael, 51, has been more inconsistent with his recent appearances on the show as he juggles his duties hosting episodes of The $10000 Pyramid on ABC and NFL shows with Fox.

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes were part of the most significant shake-up for the team after they were let go from ABC following news of their relationship going public and causing a media scandal for the network.

There have been more positive updates in recent months as well, however, as earlier in March, Ginger Zee welcomed a new addition to the ABC weather team, that being former NBC correspondent Somara Theodore.

Somara has already become a beloved addition to the weekend team of GMA, with the video below capturing her relationship with her co-hosts.

And just this past week, another new face made their ABC News debut, with popular Peloton instructor Jess Sims joining the team.

© Getty Images Jess has also previously made appearances on NBC's Today Show

Jess, who has nearly half a million followers on Instagram, was officially welcomed to the team as an ongoing contributor by Lara, saying she was "so honored to be sitting here with you and the rest of the GMA team, thanks for having me!"

