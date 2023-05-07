Princess Charlotte and Prince George know all the words - watch them singing at the coronation concert

The young royals were singing along from the royal box

Prince George and Princess Charlotte looked like they were having the time of their lives at the coronation concert on Sunday night and were captured singing along to Steve Winwood's performance.

The young royals were seated in between their parents, the Prince and Princess of Wales, in the royal box on the East Lawn of Windsor Castle, where various performers took to the stage to mark the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla.

Princess Kate was seated alongside Princess Charlotte and Prince George

The Waleses were sat with the newly crowned King and Queen and various members of the royal family, including the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, the Princess Royal, Lady Louise Windsor, the Earl of Wessex, and Savannah and Isla Phillips.

Princess Charlotte and Prince George clearly knew the words to Steve's hit track, 'Higher Love'. Watch them sing along in the video below.

WATCH: Princess Charlotte and Prince George sing along at the coronation concert

See some of the highlights from the concert.

© WPA Pool Princess Charlotte waves her flag during King Charles' coronation concert

© Getty Prince William paid tribute to his father, the King, and the late Queen Elizabeth II

© Getty George and William shared a laugh from the royal box

© Getty Princess Charlotte got into the party spirit while waving a flag

© bbc Duchess Sophie was having a great time dancing to Lionel Ritchie

© Chris Jackson The King and Queen waved to the crowds

© Chris Jackson Katy Perry gave a stunning rendition of Firework

© BBC Princess Charlotte pointed out Prince William as he took to the stage

