Princess Charlotte and Prince George know all the words - watch them singing at the coronation concert
The young royals were singing along from the royal box

Princess Charlotte and Prince George singing along a the coronation concert
Nicky Morris
Nicky MorrisTV and film writerLondon

 Prince George and Princess Charlotte looked like they were having the time of their lives at the coronation concert on Sunday night and were captured singing along to Steve Winwood's performance.

The young royals were seated in between their parents, the Prince and Princess of Wales, in the royal box on the East Lawn of Windsor Castle, where various performers took to the stage to mark the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla.

Princess Kate in red suit with long brunette hair
Princess Kate was seated alongside Princess Charlotte and Prince George

The Waleses were sat with the newly crowned King and Queen and various members of the royal family, including the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, the Princess Royal, Lady Louise Windsor, the Earl of Wessex, and Savannah and Isla Phillips.

Princess Charlotte and Prince George clearly knew the words to Steve's hit track, 'Higher Love'. Watch them sing along in the video below. 

WATCH: Princess Charlotte and Prince George sing along at the coronation concert

See some of the highlights from the concert.

Princess Charlotte waves her flag during King Charles' coronation concert© WPA Pool
Princess Charlotte waves her flag during King Charles' coronation concert
Prince William paid tribute to his father, the King, and the late Queen Elizabeth II© Getty
Prince William paid tribute to his father, the King, and the late Queen Elizabeth II
George and William enjoying a giggle© Getty
George and William shared a laugh from the royal box
Princess Charlotte got into the party spirit while waving a flag© Getty
Princess Charlotte got into the party spirit while waving a flag
Duchess Sophie was having a great time dancing to Lionel Ritchie© bbc
Duchess Sophie was having a great time dancing to Lionel Ritchie
Queen Camilla wears a blue coat dress as she waves to the crowd. Alongside the Queen are King Charles III, and Baroness Scotland, right, and Prince George and Prince William, left© Chris Jackson
The King and Queen waved to the crowds
WINDSOR, ENGLAND - MAY 07: Katy Perry performs on stage during the Coronation Concert on May 07, 2023 in Windsor, England. The Windsor Castle Concert is part of the celebrations of the Coronation of Charles III and his wife, Camilla, as King and Queen of © Chris Jackson
Katy Perry gave a stunning rendition of Firework
Princess Charlotte pointed out Prince William as he took to the stage© BBC
Princess Charlotte pointed out Prince William as he took to the stage

