Shakira flaunts amazing physique in green bodysuit as she's spotted with major A-lister after Piqué split

Ever since splitting from longtime boyfriend Gerard Piqué, Shakira has not been afraid to show the soccer star what he is missing – and call him out with scathing songs such as "Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53" – and that appeared to be her attitude during an appearance at Miami's Grand Prix F1 Race.

Celebrities, socialites, influencers, and many of the world's one percent all flocked to Miami over the weekend for the exciting race, which saw celebrity race car drivers such as Carlos Sainz, Fernando Alonso, Charles Leclerc, Lewis Hamilton, and more compete against each other, the winning prize ultimately going to Belgium-native Max Verstappen.

Among the celebrity attendees, which included stars like Nick Jonas, Ludacris, Roger Federer, Serena Williams – who recently announced her second pregnancy – Patrick Mahomes, Vin Diesel, and beyond, was Tom Cruise, who the "Hips Don't Lie Singer" was spotted in deep conversation with.

The two stars, who are both reportedly single, were seen mingling on Sunday during the big race, and the sighting has already launched loads of speculation over a potential romance between the two, months after Piqué had his own romance rumors with Clara Chia, who Shakira has also called in her new music.

For the Sunday race, and her chat with the action-movie icon, the Colombian-born singer struck a sporty look comprised of a mesh, plunging bodysuit with side cut-outs in an army green color, paired with coordinating track pants, and she accessorized with mega oversized Loewe glasses, and had her long red hair styled in waves.

Meanwhile, Tom looked cool and casual in a white polo shirt, his hair now longer and more tousled than usual, and he also accessorized with large sunglasses.

© Getty The two quickly launched romance rumors

Shakira had quite the busy weekend, and just the night before her appearance at the Miami race, she attended the 2023 Billboard Mujeres Latinas en la Música Gala (Billboard Latin Women in Music Gala) at the Watsco Center.

For the event, where she was honored with the Mujer del Año (woman of the year) award, the mother-of-two opted for a tiny, figure-hugging little black dress with a cut-out across her thigh, paired with strappy black heels.

© Getty The star opted for a fittingly sporty look to attend the F1 race

As she accepted the award, she opened up about dealing with infidelity and loyalty, plus womanhood, as she said: "It doesn't matter so much if someone is faithful or not; what really matters is if you continue to be faithful to yourself," adding: "When I felt most lost, it was music that put me on the path back to myself."

She further said in her speech: "There comes a time in every woman's life when she no longer depends on someone to love or accept herself as she is," and: "The search for the other is replaced by the search for oneself when the desire to be perfect is replaced by the desire to be authentic."

© Getty Shakira gave the women in the crowd a motivational speech

She concluded: "Women are much stronger than we think. We are braver than we think we are. I think we are also more independent than we were taught to be.

"What woman hasn't gone through the experience of looking for attention, affection, or approval from others and forgotten about herself? It has happened to me."

© Getty Shakira and Tom were photographed down at the track

© Getty The singer accepted the honor in a chic LBD

© Getty The Woman of the Year award was presented by fellow Colombian singer Maluma

© Getty The stylish LBD was a great choice

© Getty Shakira and Piqué were together for 11 years

