Wimbledon is often a spot for some of the biggest stars in the world to descend upon, from movie legends to actual royalty, and in the mix this year is none other than Shakira.

The singer-songwriter, 46, was spotted putting her most fashionable foot forward at the London-based tennis tournament this year, dressed in a combination of denim on denim for day 12 of games at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club.

She wore a patchwork style loose jumpsuit with a matching crop top bra underneath, leaving the outerwear open enough to flash some of her toned abs.

Shakira accessorized her fit with a white crossbody bag, matching platform sneakers, and a purple and green umbrella to stay dry in the London rain, donning a pair of wide-rimmed shades while watching the game.

The Colombian star shared some of the photos from her day on her social media with the simple caption: "Anyone for tennis?" and received a slew of compliments from her followers.

"Radiant, beautiful, beautiful and empowered…," one gushed, while another said: "Shakira is all that is good in this life," and a third added: "My God, this woman is better than ever."

The 'She Wolf' singer recently made waves with her outfits at Paris' Haute Couture Fashion Week earlier in the month, especially with one look in particular.

© Getty Images Shakira was seen on day 12 of the tournament

At the Viktor & Rolf show on July 5, the singer showed up in a white oversized coat worn as a dress, covered in a gold and crystal trim and bearing the word "NO" in huge letters on the jacket, an archive piece from the 2008 Viktor & Rolf FW collection.

To finish her look, Shakira chose a pair of metallic platform sandal heels and a sparkling top handle bag. She completed her ensemble with oversized sunglasses, and her hair styled sleek and straight.

Many of her fans saw the look as a reference to her recent contentious split from longtime partner Gerard Piqué, which ended with claims of cheating captured in some of her recent tracks.

© Getty Images The singer attended the Viktor & Rolf Haute Couture Fall/Winter show in a statement-making piece

Recently, she detailed the heartbreaking circumstances of the split, which came after 11 years together. "It was all put together, my home was falling apart," Shakira recalled to People en Español about learning of her ex-partner's affair all the while her father, William Mebarak, 91, was getting hospitalized.

She explained: "[My father] went to Barcelona to console me when I was consumed with sadness over my separation, and while he was there during Milán's first communion, he was gravely injured in an accident."

She revealed: "I learned through the press that I had been betrayed while my dad was in the ICU," adding: "I thought I wouldn't survive all that."

© Getty Images Many saw the outfit as a dig at her ex Gerard Piqué

Speaking of her relationship with her father, the mom-of-two said: "The man that I've loved most in my life, my father, was leaving me when I most needed him, but I couldn't talk to him nor receive the advice of my best friend that I so needed then."