Kyra Sedgwick poses with rarely-seen brother in special photo - and he's very famous

Kyra Sedgwick often populates her social media feed with her wholesome relationship with husband Kevin Bacon, but she focuses less on her family.

However, on Wednesday, the Closer star posed with her famous brother, Robert. The duo posed on the steps of Cipriani 25 Broadway as they attended the 20th anniversary of the Nova Ball, which helps rising talents in the worlds of stand-up comedy, theater and music. Kyra looked absolutely stunning in a fitted mini-dress that was cinched at the waist and some daring thigh-high boots.

WATCH: All you need to know about Kyra Sedgwick and Kevin Bacon's love story

Robert looked equally as smart for the glamorous event in a stylish navy suit that he paired with brown shoes and a strikingly bold tie.

Although the pair looked incredibly smart in their snap, they then showed off their brother-sister relationship with a less serious snap where Kyra arched her head back and Robert screamed with joy.

WOW: Kyra Sedgwick looks unrecognizable in throwback childhood photo - fans are obsessed

In a touching caption, Kyra penned: "With my brother, celebrating 20 years of Ars Nova! 20 years of giving opportunities to so many incredible artists. 20 years of supporting New York's creative community. Proud to support a non-profit so close to my heart."

Performing arts is close to Kyra's family's hearts as alongside her, Robert is also a famous actor. The star has appeared in films like Die Hard with a Vengeance and Staying Together, alongside shows like Another World, Law & Order and Deadline.

Kyra's brother is a famous actor

The pair are also the half-siblings of jazz guitarist Mike Stern.

Fans were quick to share their thoughts on the beautiful photo, as one commented: "I too watch the Closer, over and over. One of the best ever! You look beautiful in this picture with your brother," and a second said: "Aging like a fiiiiiine wine Mrs B!"

Many others loved her outfit, with a third enthusing: "Love the boots!" and a fourth wrote: "Loving the outfit Kyra. Looking hot," while a fifth penned: "Such a great pic. You guys look divine. And those boots woman."

Kyra is known for her loving relationship with husband Kevin and earlier in the month they shared a sweet photo on social media showing their hands clasped tightly together – and fans have reacted emotionally.

Kyra and Robert showed off their bond

The Footloose actor and his actress and director wife have regularly been posting on Instagram recently in order to show their support for various campaigns and causes. One of which is Kyra's own invention – an online community to try and tackle low mood over the weekends.

Kyra and Kevin's handholding photo was a part of her 'Sunday Saddies' posts this week. "Scientific Fact: Touching someone you love is an instant painkiller," the 57-year-old wrote next to the photo of her and Kevin's affectionate moment. "Also a wonderful Sunday Saddies combatant," she finished.

PHOTOS: Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick give peek inside eye-watering LA home for special reason

MORE: Kevin Bacon shares glimpse of wife Kyra Sedgwick caught in a candid moment in impressive home

Fans of the couple immediately took to the comments to agree with the 57-year-old's sentiment, and the stories which they shared were tear-jerking at times. "So true. A hug is an incredible fix as well. The human touch for someone in need can be lifesaving," wrote one.

Another wrote of how she remembered taking a walk with her ailing father and how his taking her hand had taken her back to their time together when she was a young girl. "It was so out of nowhere and it took me back to when I was a little girl," said the fan.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Keep up with the latest celebrity stories Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.