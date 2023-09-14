Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick joined by kids Travis and Sosie with rarely-seen partners for surprise that sparks reaction

It was a complete family affair for Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick on Thursday, as the two were joined by their children AND their significant others.

Kevin, 65, and Kyra, 58, are the proud parents to son Travis, 34, and Sosie, 31, both of whom have followed in their parents' footsteps as entertainers and performers.

Check out the incredible family reunion below, with Kevin, Kyra, Travis, his girlfriend Angelina, Sosie, and her boyfriend Scoot…

WATCH: Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick's complete family band with their children

Fans led with comments like: "I so love this! You two and your two legged and four legged friends are AMAZING!" and: "Man o' man! That's a lot of Bacon in this video!" as well as: "You guys are so much fun to watch and all of you are so incredibly talented. Thank you for sharing it. Blessings and love to you all."

Travis has been with Angelina, a burlesque performer and makeup artist, for over three years. They celebrated their third anniversary this August, with Angelina sharing a post that read: "Happy three year anniversary my love. Thank you," and Travis writing: "Happy three years darling."

The two share a love for darker styles and even have a cat together. On his birthday in June, Angelina shared a sweet dedication for her partner, which read: "The biggest happy birthday to my perfect human!

© Instagram Kevin and Kyra share children Travis and Sosie Bacon

"In your 34 years you have done a lot and been through a lot and I have been lucky enough to share the last 3 with you. Thank you for being you and cannot forget to mention the best cat father. I love you."

On her own birthday back in April, Travis shared photos of the pair and lovingly penned: "Anyone can find a 'partner'. Not everyone finds someone who truly loves their manic, clumsy, moody, carnivorous, anxious, crazy selves unconditionally.

"Thank you for taking me as I am. I love you so much. Happy birthday from me and the furry (and one weird and bald) kids."

© Instagram Travis posing alongside girlfriend Angelina

Meanwhile, Sosie has been with boyfriend Scoot McNairy, also an actor, for about two years. They made their red carpet debut as a couple at the December 2021 premiere of The Tender Bar in Los Angeles.

They first met while filming Narcos that year, and despite their 14-year age gap, have remained strong as a couple ever since.

© Getty Images Sosie and Scoot have been together since 2021

Scoot, best known for his roles in Monsters, Argo, and 12 Years a Slave, was previously married to actress Whitney Able from 2010-2019, with whom he welcomed two children.

Kevin and Kyra, on the other hand, have been together for over 35 years. They celebrated their milestone wedding anniversary earlier this month.

© Instagram Kevin and Kyra celebrated 35 years of marriage earlier this month

Kevin shared a sweet throwback image and wrote: "35 years feels like a heartbeat," while Kyra shared one as well, which was captioned: "It was 1987– on the set of 'Lemon Sky' – I met a man named Kevin. Happy 35 my love."

