Sosie Bacon offered up a glimpse of her tropical vacation this week when she posted a video on Instagram which sparked a major reaction from her fans.

The actress daughter of Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick recorded herself on the beach, wearing a green bikini top and shorts, but it wasn't her attire that got people talking.

In the clip, Sosie was peeling a mango in the most unusual manner.

She referred to her dad's preferred method of removing and cutting the awkward fruit in the caption which read: "@kevinbacon I know you love the criss cross cube method but have you ever tried “cutting” a mango like THIS?!?"

She then proceeded to rip away the outside of the fruit with her bare hands, until all the skin had been removed.

Rather than slice the mango, Sosie simply ate the flesh from around the stone as the juice dripped down her arms.

Fans couldn't wait to have their say and commented: "Omg all I can think of is please don’t drop in the sand," as a second added: "Ohhh imma try that now I love mangos," while a third quipped: "Sosie u r an animal."

Even Kevin had his say, and branded Sosie a "show off" in the comments section.It appears, Sosie is enjoying some time off from her busy career.

Earlier this year, she proved to be a smash hit in the horror movie, Smile, and her famous parents were incredibly proud of her.

Kevin told The Hollywood Reporter: "She's great in the movie. She's fantastic." He then confessed that neither he nor Kyra knew that Sosie wanted to follow in their acting footsteps until a decade ago.

"We didn't know she was really interested in pursuing any kind of an acting career," Kevin said.

"But when she finally, in her early 20s, decided that this is what she wanted to do, she dropped out of college and moved to L.A. and really started doing all the right stuff. Pounding the pavement, doing self-tape after self-tape, and studying."

"When she got this part in Smile, even knowing how hard she had worked, and knowing she was good, when I saw the movie I was just really taken aback with, not only with how great she was but also how hard that role was, because it’s one of those parts where there is no break.

"Usually, you start out and the character’s pretty happy for at least, you know, 15 minutes or 20 minutes before everything becomes horrible. But that’s a movie where the stress level is [insane]. I was very proud of her."

Kevin and Kyra are also parents to their son, Travis, 34, who has a successful music career in which he's heavily invested in heavy metal and punk.

