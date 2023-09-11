Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick's unexpected confession about son Travis

The Footloose star has been married to Kyra for 35 years

Hollywood power couple, Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick, always find ways to make headlines, be it for their humorous anecdotes or their impressive ventures.

One such amusing story from the past has recently been brought to light: the potential name they once considered for their now-34-year-old son.

In a recent conversation with People to promote his new charitable podcast,"Six Degrees with Kevin Bacon the 65-year-old Footloose star shared a delightful backstory linked to the 1988 film, The Accidental Tourist.

Kevin remembers being taken by the name "Macon" from the movie, where the main character, played by William Hurt, goes by this distinctive moniker.

Kevin recounts: "When my son was going to be born, I had seen this movie called The Accidental Tourist and read the book, and there was this character in it named Macon."

Elated by the discovery, he proposed the name to Kyra, suggesting: "That's such a great name, Macon. How about Macon for our son's name?" Initially, Kyra, 58, seemed to appreciate the uniqueness of the name, responding, "Yeah, I like that name."

However, reality dawned upon Kyra, leading her to humorously remark, "Wait a second. Macon Bacon? Are you out of your mind?"

Though the couple—who also are parents to 31-year-old daughter, Sosie Bacon—didn't christen their son with that name, they found another family member to bestow it upon.

Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick introduce second family

Kevin admits that among their farm animals, the couple secretly has a soft spot for a goat named Macon. "He's just very unusual," says the 'Apollo 13' actor, revealing Macon was their first goat. His partner-in-crime on the farm is Louie, a less-affectionate goat that prefers the company of alpacas.

With 35 years of marital bliss, when asked about their ideal date night, Kevin shares that there isn’t a standard plan.

The couple cherishes cooking sessions, catching up with friends, theater outings, and movies. They recently watched Barbie, directed by Greta Gerwig, and Kevin raves: "I thought that was awesome."

His current focus, though, is his podcast Six Degrees with Kevin Bacon, an initiative of his non-profit, SixDegrees.org. The podcast aims to bring listeners closer to non-profits creating positive societal change.

With Kevin as the host, the show features an array of celebrity guests. But what makes it distinct is its spotlight on unsung heroes.

Kevin says: "A lot of people who are either working with those foundations or actually literally on the ground doing good work for the world that really don't get a voice."

He emphasizes the importance of highlighting these grassroot heroes, adding, "You hear celebrities speak and you see them all the time, but the people that do the actual groundwork get a chance to really share their experience."

By combining both celebrity experiences and the narratives of these ground-workers, the podcast offers a refreshing blend.

New episodes of Six Degrees with Kevin Bacon" premiere every Tuesday on various podcast platforms.