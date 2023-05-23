Amy Robach breaks cover to support daughter during big moment - as T.J. Holmes remains out of spotlight

The former GMA star has been keeping a low profile since news of her affair with T.J. Holmes

Amy Robach has yet to return to the spotlight following her departure from GMA earlier in the year. However, the doting mom may not be posting on social media anymore, but that's not stopped her from using her account to support her children.

Most recently, the 50-year-old took to Instagram to be one of the first to like her firstborn, Ava McIntosh's big news.

Ava, 20, took to her platform to announce that her much-anticipated debut album, A Place To Come Home To, had been released.

Alongside the cover of the album, she penned: "Today, ‘A Place To Come Home To’ hit all streaming services. "This record is a labor of love & the product of years spent honing my sound for live audiences.

That sound is ever-changing, but with these songs, I know I’ll always have a place to come home to. (And I hope you all will, too.)

"For every single person who has seen me & @goldstandardfromnyc play at @thebitterendnyc over the years, thank you, thank you, THANK YOU. You all taught me how to tell stories, and these stories are yours now."

Ava has been promoting her album release for several months and has gained an incredible mass following of fans. The New York based singer is currently studying at The New York University Tisch School of the Arts, and her mom couldn't be prouder.

As well as Amy, Ava's younger sister, Annalise, 17, also liked the post, and re-shared the announcement on her own Instagram page.

Amy's daughters are incredibly close to the GMA star, proving their bond last weekend as they both paid heartfelt tributes to her on Mother's Day. The pair have also remained on good terms with their former stepfather, Andrew Shue, who Amy divorced earlier this year.

© Variety Amy Robach has a close bond with her daughter Ava

Last month, he took Amy's daughters, along with his sons, to a Bruce Springsteen concert in New York City, and it looked like a great time was had by all. Amy's affair with former GMA co-anchor T.J. Holmes consequently lost both her and T.J. their jobs at ABC, and it is not yet known if or when they will return to TV.

On January 27 People released a statement from an ABC spokesman which read: "After several productive conversations with Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes about different options, we all agreed it's best for everyone that they move on from ABC News."

The spokesperson added: "We recognize their talent and commitment over the years and are thankful for their contributions. A decision for new co-hosts of GMA3 and 20/20] will come later."

© Bryan Bedder Amy Robach's daughter Ava is a talented singer

Most recently, Amy and T.J.'s replacements on GMA3 were announced. ABC revealed that Eva Pilgrim and DeMarco Morgan would be taking Amy and T.J. 's place alongside regular co-host Dr. Jennifer Ashton.

The news was shared to the members of the ABC News team by President Kim Godwin via an official memo, instituting stability to the network's shows. “I know these programs – and our viewers at home – will be well-served by all of their collective talents," she stated.

Amy Robach with her daughters Ava and Annalise

The show further announced that Gio Benitez, another ABC correspondent who has been a frequent face on the network, has officially been named one of the co-hosts of the weekend show.

© Photo: Getty Images Amy Robach is now dating former GMA co-star T.J. Holmes

Amy Robach with her parents

Amy Robach with her two daughters on the red carpet

© Gary Gershoff Amy Robach with ex-husband Andrew Shue

