T.J. Holmes' ex-wife moves on with new chapter following Amy Robach affair - fans send support

The former GMA star and Marilee Fiebig were married for 12 years

T.J. Holmes' ex-wife Marilee Fiebig has been keeping busy following her split from the former GMA star, but had some happy news to share on social media this week.

Taking to Instagram, Marilee, 45, shared news of her "new venture", Axis Hats New York, which she launched with her good friend, Cathrine White. Sharing details of the new business venture, the mother-of-one wrote: LAUNCHING TODAY! “AXIS HATS NEW YORK. So proud to be announcing this new venture, along with my creative soul sister and founder of AXIS HATS NEW YORK @cathrinewhite.

"AXIS embodies creativity, trust, tenacity and innovation. As women of diverse backgrounds, with multi dimensional roles, we understand the enormous value of what that holds. What we choose to focus on is a key element of what brings joy into our lives."

VIDEO: Amy Robach's birthday surprise for T.J. Holmes

She added: "Cathrine White’s work has always resonated on a very emotional level with her audience. This limited art collection is an example of the connection that people make with her work. These pieces are individually unique and tell the visual story of multi-generational history and tradition and are a reminder of what is at the core of the American college experience.

"Our platform is based on exclusive partnerships with selective groups of academic institutions. We are fully licensed, registered trademark and affiliated with Collegiate Licensing Company (CLC). To learn more, visit our brand new website, link in bio. Follow our journey at @Axishatsny." Marliee signed off the post: "With Deep Gratitude & Joy. CATHRINE + MARILEE."

Marilee's followers were quick to congratulate her, as were T.J.'s former ABC co-stars, including Deborah Roberts. Marilee and T.J. had been married for 12 years, but split last year after it was revealed that T.J. had been having an affair with his GMA co-star Amy Robach.

Amy was married to Melrose Place actor Andrew Shue at the time, but they too have since divorced. T.J.'s estranged wife released a statement earlier this year, following the news that she and the TV star were divorcing.

She broke her silence over T.J.'s extramarital affair via a statement through her lawyer to the Daily Mail, which spoke of the "disappointment" by her former husband's "lack of discretion, respect and sensitivity".

© Photo: Getty Images T.J. Holmes and Marilee Fiebig were married for 12 years

Amy and T.J. are currently moving on after the decision was made for the pair to step down from their roles on the ABC network.

An ABC spokesman's statement was released at the time of the decision on January 27, which read: "After several productive conversations with Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes about different options, we all agreed it's best for everyone that they move on from ABC News.

T.J. Holmes had an affair with GMA co-star Amy Robach

"We recognize their talent and commitment over the years and are thankful for their contributions."

The spokesperson added: "A decision for new co-hosts [of GMA3 and 20/20] will come later."

See below more photos of T.J. Holmes' personal life

© Instagram T.J. shares a daughter with his ex Marilee

© Photo: Getty Images T.J. Holmes and Marilee Fiebig are co-parenting their daughter

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes worked together on GMA

© Photo: Getty Images T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach were close friends for years

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Want to keep up to date with the latest stories? Sign up to our HELLO! Newsletters today.