Amy Robach's mom has emotional reaction to latest family news as former GMA star keeps silent

The former GMA star has been keeping a low profile following her affair with T.J. Holmes

Amy Robach has not shared anything on social media since November 2022, having kept a low profile since her affair with T.J. Holmes and consequent departure from GMA.

The former 20/20 co-anchor even remained offline when her youngest daughter Annalise turned 17 last week, and also hasn't remarked on the news of her firstborn Ava, 20's, music video release.

The aspiring singer is releasing her debut album, A Place To Come Home To, later this month, and shared a clip from the accompanying video for her latest track, Old Movies.

While Amy didn't comment, her mom, Joanie Robach, couldn't resist sharing her pride for her granddaughter with a heartfelt and emotional message. She wrote: "Oh Ava… there are no words… except unbelievable, controlled, perfection, soulful, amazing, tone, mood, captivating, star, proud."

Ava was quick to reply to her grandmother's words, writing: "Love you Noanie!"

Amy's daughter has been gearing up for her album release over the past few months and has been promoting it on social media. She is a student at the prestigious NYU Tisch School of the Arts, within close distance to her mom's home in the West Village, where she grew up.

It's been a difficult time for Ava and her sister Annalise, whose mom and former stepfather, Andrew Shue, finalized their divorce earlier this year. Amy and Andrew had been married for 12 years and helped to raise each other's children.

Despite their divorce - as a result of Amy's affair - Amy and Andrew have both remained on good terms with their stepchildren. Andrew recently took his three sons and Amy's daughters out to a Bruce Springsteen concert in New York City, and the time was documented on social media. Amy, meanwhile, still follows her stepsons on social media.

The former couple split after it was revealed back in November that Amy had been having an affair with her then GMA3 co-star T.J. Holmes. The new relationship has not only cost Amy her marriage, but her job too.

At the end of January, Amy and T.J. stepped down as their positions as co-anchors on GMA3 after being caught in their affair scandal. A statement from ABC read: "After several productive conversations with Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes about different options, we all agreed it's best for everyone that they move on from ABC News.

© Variety Amy Robach's daughter Ava is becoming a star in her own right

"We recognize their talent and commitment over the years and are thankful for their contributions."

Amy and T.J. have yet to announce any future career plans, but on Thursday their replacements on GMA3 were announced.

ABC revealed that Eva Pilgrim and DeMarco Morgan would be taking Amy and T.J. 's place alongside regular co-host Dr. Jennifer Ashton.

© Photo: Instagram Amy Robach has a close bond with her daughter

The news was shared to the members of the ABC News team by President Kim Godwin via an official memo, instituting stability to the network's shows. “I know these programs – and our viewers at home – will be well-served by all of their collective talents," she stated.

The show further announced that Gio Benitez, another ABC correspondent who has been a frequent face on the network, has officially been named one of the co-hosts of the weekend show.

© Bryan Bedder Amy Robach on the red carpet with daughter Ava

© Photo: Getty Images Amy Robach and Andrew Shue finalized their divorce in March

Amy Robach is a doting mom to daughters Ava and Annalise

© Getty Andrew and Amy with Annalise, Wyatt and Ava in 2017

