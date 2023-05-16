Amy Robach's famous former stepson set for stardom as he prepares for red carpet event

The former GMA star was married to Andrew Shue for 12 years

Amy Robach has remained on good terms with her former stepchildren following her divorce from Andrew Shue - and the oldest, Nate Shue, 26, is making a name for himself in the entertainment industry.

This week, Nate will be preparing for a special red carpet moment as he attends Cannes Film Festival, where his movie, Senses, is nominated for several awards.

These include the Best Student Film, Best Narrative Short, and the Official Selection for Cannes International Shorts 2023. Nate was both a co-writer and actor in the film.

Sense's official synopsis reads: "When positive COVID diagnoses leave them isolated in their home, Mac and Nora must lean on each other to hold onto their minds, hearts, and senses."

Nate's acting career is following in the footsteps of his famous father, who is best known for his role as Billy Campbell in Melrose Place. His aunt, Elisabeth Shue, is also a well-known star, best known for her roles in The Karate Kid, Back to the Future Part II, and Back to the Future Part III.

At the time of Senses' nominations, Nate's former stepsisters - Ava, 21, and Annalise, 17, paid tribute to him on social media.

Andrew - who has been keeping a low profile on social media since his and Amy's split - is no doubt incredibly proud of his firstborn too. The actor recently enjoyed a family vacation to London with his three sons - Nate, Aidan and Wyatt, and his oldest son shared several photos from the holiday - showing a good time was had by all.

Andrew is also making sure to make memories with his former stepdaughters too. Last month, he took Amy's daughters, along with his sons, to a Bruce Springsteen concert in New York City.

Amy's affair with former GMA co-anchor T.J. Holmes consequently lost both her and T.J. their jobs at ABC, and it is not yet known if or when they will return to TV.

On January 27 People released a statement from an ABC spokesman which read: "After several productive conversations with Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes about different options, we all agreed it's best for everyone that they move on from ABC News."

The spokesperson added: "We recognize their talent and commitment over the years and are thankful for their contributions. A decision for new co-hosts of GMA3 and 20/20] will come later." Most recently, Amy and T.J.'s replacements on GMA3 were announced.

ABC revealed that Eva Pilgrim and DeMarco Morgan would be taking Amy and T.J. 's place alongside regular co-host Dr. Jennifer Ashton. The news was shared to the members of the ABC News team by President Kim Godwin via an official memo, instituting stability to the network's shows.

“I know these programs – and our viewers at home – will be well-served by all of their collective talents," she stated. The show further announced that Gio Benitez, another ABC correspondent who has been a frequent face on the network, has officially been named one of the co-hosts of the weekend show.

