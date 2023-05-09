Amy Robach's former stepson turns heads during time away with dad Andrew Shue - see who they're with

The former GMA star was married to Andrew Shue for 12 years

Amy Robach's ex-husband Andrew Shue has taken his sons to London - where they enjoyed celebrating King Charles III's coronation over the weekend.

It looked like a great time was had by all, and Andrew's notoriously private middle son Aidan Shue, 24, made a rare appearance in a new family photo during the trip.

Aidan was pictured along with his older brother Nate, 26, and younger brother Wyatt, 19, at the Emirates Stadium to watch a football game.

Andrew is incredibly close to his sons, who he shares with ex-wife Jennifer Hageney. The pair were married between 1994 and 2008, before Andrew went on to marry former GMA star Amy.

Andrew and Amy were married for 12 years, and during this time the TV journalist helped raise the actor's three sons, along with her own daughters, Ava, 21, and Annalise, 16.

The former couple even co-wrote a book called Better, Together, which was released in 2021, and inspired by their experience co-parenting in a blended family.

The story was based on a tale they used to tell their children when they were little, about garden animals becoming friends and working together as one team.

Amy and Andrew separated this year, following her affair with former GMA co-star T.J. Holmes. The affair consequently lost both her and T.J. their jobs at ABC too, and it is not yet known if or when they will return to TV.

On January 27 People released a statement from an ABC spokesman which read: "After several productive conversations with Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes about different options, we all agreed it's best for everyone that they move on from ABC News."

The spokesperson added: "We recognize their talent and commitment over the years and are thankful for their contributions. A decision for new co-hosts of GMA3 and 20/20] will come later."

Andrew Shue has remained on good terms with Amy Robach's daughters too

Andrew has kept in contact with his former stepdaughters since the split, and recently took them out to watch a Bruce Springsteen concert in New York City. He has also been pictured eating dinner out with his oldest son Nate and Annalise, with the picture appearing on the teen's Instagram.

Amy, meanwhile, still follows Nate and his brothers on social media. While Amy has been keeping a low profile following her high-profile affair, she might well break her social media silence this week.

Her daughter Annalise will be turning 17, and she will likely pay tribute to the teen like previous years. Last year, she shared a series of childhood photos of her youngest daughter on Instagram, alongside a heartfelt message.

It read: "Happy birthday Annalise - my Annie - had to fight back tears as I looked at your birthday pics from over the past few years! You've grown into such a smart, fierce, loyal and beautiful woman... I love you and am so proud to be your mom."

