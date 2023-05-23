Alex Jones turfed out of Chelsea Flower Show for special royal reason

Alex Jones is welcomed into the home of millions every evening, but on Monday she revealed she was made to leave the Chelsea Flower Show in preparation for the grand entrance of King Charles and Queen Camilla. Joyfully, The One Show presenter discussed her visit to the famous flower displays in the grounds of the Royal Hospital Chelsea, in Chelsea, London on Monday but she revealed she didn’t get to see a glimpse of the royals because they get their own private viewing.

© Getty King Charles made his first visit to the Chelsea Flower Show as the monarch

© Getty Queen Camilla admired the roses in the David Austin garden

She left the VIP viewing with the other famous faces at 3pm to make way for the royals but she enthused she had “the best time”. She said: “The Chelsea Flower Show is always brilliant but you have to go at three o’clock. You have to leave. Ruffians are turfed out, you see, ahead of the royal visit.”

© Alex Jones' Instagram Alex and GMB's Charlotte Hawkins show off their gardening-themed handbags

© Alex Jones' Instagram Alex posed with Mary Berry

At Chelsea, Alex looked gorgeous in a colourful dress as she dressed for the special occasion. She loved looking at the 36 gardens at this year’s show. The great and the good of the showbiz world were in attendance at The Chelsea Flower Show as it opened on Monday for the week; Alan Titchmarsh, Dame Judi Dench and Good Morning Britain’s Charlotte Hawkins led the stars at the opening. The Chelsea Flower Show ends on Saturday the 27th May later this week.

© Getty Princess Kate wore a pink midi dress by ME+EM at the Chelsea Flower Show

© Getty Princess Kate returned to the Chelsea Flower Show for the first time since 2019

King Charles and Queen Camilla weren’t the only royals in attendance on Monday. Princess Kate made a surprise appearance at the Children’s Picnic, the first ever to be hosted at the Chelsea Flower Show. The Children's picnic, which is set to become an annual event at the Show, was inspired by a conversation the Princess had with the RHS in 2019 when she unveiled her Back to Nature Garden. She told organisers she felt it would be nice to involve more children in the event.

On her first visit to the world-famous horticultural show since 2019, the future queen and the children took part in a bug hunt, helped to plan a home-grown meal and discovered how gardens can support wellbeing – something the Princess has been highlighting for several years. See what Kate had to say as she arrived…

Upon arrival, Kate sat down on a picnic blanket with children from St Augustine's Primary School in Hammersmith, asking them: “Are any of you keen gardeners? Do you get the chance to plant things at school? What sort of things do you grow and then do you get to eat them?" She added: "It's so rewarding isn't it, when you see plants growing and then you have them on your plate."