Alex Jones shares adorable photo of lookalike daughter Annie, two, in unexpected accessory

Alex Jones is a doting mum to two sons and a daughter and she posted the cutest photo of her little girl Annie to social media on Wednesday. The toddler, whose light brown locks make her take after her famous mother, could be seen in a field wearing an adorable pink, purple and blue waterproof pram suit and she also wore a bright pink helmet, under which her hair could just be seen. The presenter didn't caption the image, allowing it to speak for itself.

Alex and husband Charlie Thomson, a TV producer, welcomed Annie in August 2021, after what the star candidly admitted was a surprise pregnancy. The couple, who also share sons Teddy, six, and Kit, four, revealed the news that Alex was pregnant for the third time via an Instagram announcement which read: "We have some news... Our beautiful daughter came safely into the world on Saturday afternoon 21.08.21."

WATCH: Alex Jones' daughter is adorable during unusual family day out

Alex added: "Tiny but perfectly formed, we are all beyond happy and besotted by her, especially Ted and Kit. Watching them with their brand new little sister is just the best and we can't believe how lucky we are to have the 3 of them and to be a family of 5." Early the following year, the Welsh presenter announced the long-awaited launch of her documentary, Making Babies, which aired on W and followed the process of IVF in a clinic.

"There are some amazing highs and it's tears of joy and then there are some devastating lows and blows as well to couples who have been trying for years," the star said at the time. She also revealed that filming for the fertility show was relayed because of her pregnancy with Annie.

© Instagram Alex shared the sweet photo on Instagram

"I said out of respect for the patients, I can't be in there as a pregnant woman," and so the filming took place when her daughter was just four weeks old. In the show, Alex followed the plight of couples undergoing IVF treatment, a medical intervention that Alex herself thought she may need to have after suffering a devastating miscarriage between her two sons. In an interview with The Mirror after giving birth for a third time, the presenter said she would love to have a large family and "have babies forever more" but didn't want to risk any potential complications.

© Instagram Alex and Annie enjoying a day at a safari park

She said: "The reality is that we feel super lucky to have three healthy children and if there is any fertility luck left, I want to pass it on to someone. I don’t want to risk having another baby, when I have three healthy children." Alex previously posted about parenthood, telling her followers: "You blink and they are 8. Then 28. And then they are parents, resembling a you you once were.

© Instagram The star is a devoted mum

"So take it in, mama. Let them climb into bed with you at any hour of the night. Sing that song they requested for the tenth time. Hold them a little tighter when all they want is to feel your skin against theirs. Maybe in raising children you lose your mind a little bit. But, boy, do you find your soul. Embrace the exhaustion. The overwhelming. The hard days. And all the joy."