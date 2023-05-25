Sarah Paulson and Holland Taylor's relationship timeline

Sarah Paulson and her partner Holland Taylor are the ultimate power couple! The duo first met in 2005 before falling head over heels in love with another nearly a decade later in 2015.

American actress Sarah is best known for her performances in Ocean's 8, American Horror Story and Netflix series, Ratched. Holland, meanwhile, has received numerous accolades for her role as Judge Roberta Kittleson on The Practice.

© Getty The duo are both Hollywood stars

The award-winning actress has also featured in the likes of Two and a Half Men, Legally Blonde and The Wedding Date.

The team at HELLO! is taking a deep dive into the couple's 10-year long romance. Keep scrolling for all the details...

What is the age difference between Sarah and Holland?

Sarah, 48, and Holland, 80, have a 32-year age gap. Sarah has fiercely defended their age-gap, telling The New York Times: "There's a poignancy to being with someone older. I think there's a greater appreciation of time and what you have together and what's important, and it can make the little things seem very small."

Holland, meanwhile, told US Weekly: "A big age span is a challenge to any relationship. And she's just very brave. She's very brave and she is very truthful and she's going to live her truth. And so, I basically am following her lead and I'm blessed."

How did the couple meet?

The couple met at a party in 2005. At the time, Sarah was dating Cherry Jones, whilst Holland was similarly in a committed relationship.

Years later, sparks started to fly on social media after the lovebirds started following each other on Twitter. During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, the Run actress revealed: "It's a long story. We met a very, very long time ago. I was with someone else, she was too then. And then there was, like, a Twitter thing that happened."

© Getty The couple have defended their age gap

She went on to say: "We were doing a thing at Martha Plimpton's house. It was for an organization that she was working with and we were both doing a little PSA for it and breezed by one another and then started following each other on Twitter."

When fellow guest Billy Eicher asked, "Did Holland Taylor slide into your DMs?" Sarah said: "Yeah, she actually did! It's pretty great!"

© Getty The duo looked smitten on the blue carpet

Speaking to Elle in October 2018, Sarah said: "I didn't choose to fall in love with the person I fell in love with. But I think why it's interesting to people is that, on paper, it's unconventional.

"For a person who might find themselves in a situation that they fear will be misperceived or judged, maybe they could see me living my life in a way that is authentic to me — just trying to be as real as possible. If that inspires anybody else, that can't be a bad thing."

When did Sarah and Holland confirm their romance?

The couple first alluded to their romance in 2015. Rumours started to swirl after Holland posted a picture on Twitter of Sarah trying on a dress. Later that same year, Holland revealed that she was dating a younger woman. Without revealing the name of her new lover, she told WNYC radio about her younger partner.

© Getty Sarah and Holland turned heads on the red carpet

"There's a very big age difference between us which I'm sure shocks a lot of people, and it startles me. But as they say, 'If she dies, she dies,'" the star quipped.

They made their first public appearance in December 2015 at the opening night of School of Rock in NYC. Whilst in January 2016, Sarah and Holland made their first red-carpet appearance at the 2016 Critics' Choice Awards.

What milestones have they marked?

Since finding love, the smitten couple have celebrated a variety of events together. They rang in the New Year together back in 2018, marking the occasion with a sweet selfie. Alongside the snap, Sarah penned: "The Only One."

© Getty Sarah Paulson and Holland Taylor attending a Louis Vuitton show

In honour of her partner's milestone 80th birthday, Sarah penned a gushy post. She poured out her heart writing: "What to say… You are sitting at the counter not 15 feet from me, drinking your chocolate coffee as usual. I am happiest this way-YOU near."

She went on to say: "When we talk about what it means to live- what this human experience is all about, we always end up somewhere where you aren't exactly sure if you've contributed enough- if it's mattered.

"I can list all the ways in which you matter, ways you've contributed to the lives of those around you, as well as the world at large (ANN for one) But I can speak to some piece of this acutely… You matter to me. YOU. MATTER. TO. ME."

Rounding off her post, Sarah wrote: "You've changed me. In all the important ways. Sharing my life with you has made everything else make sense. Happiest Birthday to you, Holland V. Taylor. I just want to say thank you. Thank you for loving me. I will never be the same."

© Getty The couple always look so glam

In March this year, Sarah and Holland looked so loved-up as they graced the red carpet at the Vanity Fair Oscars party. Sarah looked super chic in a black sequin gown, whilst Holland resembled a glam style queen in a petal pink silk suit.

What else have Sarah and Holland said about their relationship?

In an interview with Town & Country magazine, Sarah staunchly defended her romance.

"I do not want to be defined by who I share my bed, my home, my soul with," she said. "My choices in life have been unconventional, and that's my business," she argued.

Musing on the stigma attached to couples with large age gaps, she went on to say: "I do want to live responsibly and truthfully without hiding. It's complicated, because there is a lot of hate in this world, and a lot of good can come from quote-unquote normalizing something for people who don't see it as normal.

"Our relationship represents a certain amount of hope and risk. Maybe there's something brave in it. Maybe it encourages others to make brave choices. What else can I say? We love each other."

Read more HELLO! US stories here.