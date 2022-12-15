Cat Deeley shares devastating post after heartbreaking revelation

Cat Deeley took to social media with a heartbreaking message just hours after it was announced on Wednesday that 40-year-old TV star Stephen 'tWitch' Boss died.

Stephen worked alongside Cat on So You Think You Can Dance where he originally appeared as a contestant both in 2008 and later as an All-Star. The dancer then went on to become a judge on the programme in 2022. He was also known as the DJ and a co-producer on the Ellen Degeneres show.

Captioning a heartfelt video, Cat penned: "Love you so much"….on camera, off camera and beyond…. sending love."

The special tribute was a montage of clips of the pair having fun both on screen and behind the scenes together. In one sweet moment in the video, Cat can be heard giving Stephen a kiss on the cheek as she put her arm around him and said: "Love you so much."

The pair starred on So You Think You Can Dance

Another moment in the video showed Cat put on Stephen's grill during So You Think You Can Dance - and it's safe to say it was a fan favourite.

Fans of the pair flooded the comments with emotional tributes. One follower wrote: "Such a hard one to process today. My favourite memory of you two will always be when you wore his grill on SYTYCD. Epic," alongside a red love heart and broken heart emoji.

A second added: "So very sorry for your loss and devastated that we won't have him in this world any longer. My heart goes out to his family and friends in this time of shock and sadness," alongside a red love heart emoji.

Stephen was well known for being a DJ and co-producer of the Ellen Degeneres show

Stephen was a devoted husband to his wife of nine years, Allison, and a doting father to their three children, Weslie, Maddox, and Zaia.

Allison released a statement announcing the news which read: "It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband Stephen has left us," she penned. "Stephen lit up every room he stepped into.

"He valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him. He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans."

Stephen was a devoted husband and doting father

She continued: "To say he left a legacy would be an understatement, and his positive impact will continue to be felt.

"I am certain there won't be a day that goes by that we won't honor his memory. We ask for privacy during this difficult time for myself and especially for our three children."

Allison concluded the statement, which was first shared with People, with a heartbreaking: "Stephen, we love you, we miss you, and I will always save the last dance for you."

