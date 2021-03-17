Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell tease marriage proposal with adorable video The couple have been together for 37 years but never married

Just when we thought Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell couldn't get any cuter, they go and do this!

The Hollywood couple have been together since 1983 but have never tied the knot, and to celebrated Kurt's 70th birthday on Wednesday, they teased fans with a proposal.

But before you get too excited, the cute clip Goldie shared on Instagram was a throwback!

WATCH: Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell tease marriage proposal with sweet throwback video

The actress wanted to wish her beloved partner in crime a very happy birthday and did so with the sweetest post.

In the video, Goldie and Kurt were presenting at an awards ceremony many years ago, during which they joked with their audience about how they were everything - except married!

Goldie leaned over and whispered - just loud enough for the audience to hear - "is that a proposal?" to which Kurt jokingly dodged the question and agreed to talk about it later.

The couple have one of the longest relationships in Hollywood history

She captioned the clip with a heartfelt message and wrote: "Happy birthday baby! What a wild ride. No, we never got married but one thing that continues to grow is our love.

You're a wild one, brilliant, lovable, childlike, perfectly maddening, a father supreme and deeply funny!

"I can't imagine my life without you at any age, Kurt Russell. You're the catch. And you're all mine."

Goldie and Kurt insist there is no need for marriage

Their celebrity friends adored their interaction, with January Jones writing: "Most adorable couple award goes to…." and designer, Rachel Zoe, added: "Favorite couple in life @goldiehawn HBD Kurt Russell !!"

Goldie previously opened up about why they never walked down the aisle and during an interview on Loose Women, admitted: "I would have been long divorced if I'd been married. Marriage is an interesting psychological thing. If you need to feel bound to someone, then it's important to be married.

"If you have independence, if you have enough money and sense of independence and you like your independence, there’s something psychological about not being married because it gives you the freedom to make decisions one way or the other.

"For me, I chose to stay. Kurt chose to stay, and we like the choice."

