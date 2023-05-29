Peter Kay stuns fans with shock transformation in rare appearance

Peter Kay doesn't make many public appearances, but the popular comedian stunned fans when he appeared alongside his close friend, Bryan Edery, with the star looking incredibly different.

Posing alongside his close friend, Peter and Bryan joked around with each other with the funnyman reducing his friend to fits of giggles as he repeated one of his iconic catchphrases: "Two lamb bhunas." The pair stood with their arms around one another, with Peter opting for a very casual look of a black hoodie and tracksuit bottoms, while Bryan stood out in a green jacket and jeans.

In a touching tribute to his close friend, Bryan said: "I was fortunate enough to be invited by my good friends to see Peter Kay's amazing show at the O2. And then very lucky to meet the man himself backstage. Go and see Peter's show, it's incredible. Secondly, thank you friends, you know who you are."

Peter's surprise appearance ended up stunning many fans, one of whom said: "Wow that's some mega weight loss Peter lad," and a second added: "I honestly did not know who he was......until I read Peter Kay!!!"

Peter's transformation shocked fans

A third wrote: "His weight loss is a shock, but if he feels healthy. Maybe that's why he took all those years out!!!" and a fourth posted: "Wow, looks a different bloke," with applauding emojis.

Meanwhile, in a lengthy post, a fifth penned: "Looking good. Why don’t people give positive praise when people lose weight! He looks much healthier than he's ever looked. You can't win, when people are heavy people slag them off and when they lose weight and look good people say they look ill. The guy looks good."

The star's weight loss and change in appearance comes in the month following his surprise return to the stage, with the announcement coming towards the end of last year.

In an advert, Peter carried a roll of carpet as he cheerfully chatted with a neighbour. When the neighbour asked him if he is going on tour, he confirmed that tickets will be on sale from Saturday 12 November. The news was also shared on his official Twitter account, which read: "Peter Kay announces his first new live stand-up tour in 12 years! Tickets go on sale 10 am Saturday 12th November at https://peterkay.co.uk."

© Brian J Ritchie/Hot Sauce/Shutterstock Peter announced his return to touring last year

Fans were unsurprisingly thrilled by the surprise announcement, with one tweeting: "Peter Kay has just managed to outdo the whole of the show in that add break. #ImACeleb," while another person added: "How can I watch I’m A Celeb now when all I can think about is buying Peter Kay tickets." A third person added: "How did Peter Kay just casually announce his first tour in YEARS with a casual tv advert?! Sneeeaaaky!! #PeterKay #ImACeleb."

Peter previously cancelled his tour back in 2017. Taking to Twitter, he explained: "Due to unforeseen family circumstances, I deeply regret that I am having to cancel all of my upcoming work projects. This unfortunately includes my upcoming stand-up tour, Dance for Life shows, and any other outstanding work commitments.

"@My sincerest apologies. This decision has not been taken lightly and I'm sure you'll understand my family must always come first. I've always endeavoured to protect my family's privacy from the media. I hope the media and the public will continue to respect our privacy at this time. Once again, I'm very sorry."

