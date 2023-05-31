Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes enjoy steamy public kiss as they struggle to keep their hands to themselves

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes' relationship appears to be going from strength to strength as they enjoyed a PDA-filled date in New York City on Monday.

The former GMA3 stars were photographed enjoying a steamy kiss while dining on the patio at Spanish restaurant, Sevilla, in Manhattan's West Village – and Amy couldn't keep her hands off her boyfriend.

Amy – who has since divorced her husband of 12 years, Andrew Shue, and moved out of their family home – was seen running her hand up and down T.J.'s thigh during their passionate embrace before they exited the restaurant hand-in-hand and smiling.

© Backgrid Amy and T.J. were photographed enjoying a passionate kiss

The couple are no strangers to PDA now that their relationship is out in the open. Back in February, they enjoyed a romantic vacation in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico – and T.J. couldn't keep his hands off a bikini-clad Amy.

Amy showcased her gym-honed physique in a vivid two-piece, which consisted of a patterned, crochet top and briefs tied at the sides with tiny strings and T.J. was seen affectionately cupping her derriere with his hand as they strolled along the beach. A few days prior they were pictured enjoying a kiss while lounging poolside in the resort town.

© Getty Images Amy and T.J. are now publicly a couple

Amy and T.J.'s affair consequently lost them their jobs at ABC, and it is not yet known if or when they will return to TV. On January 27, a statement from an ABC spokesman announcing Amy and T.J.'s departure was released. It read: "After several productive conversations with Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes about different options, we all agreed it's best for everyone that they move on from ABC News."

The spokesperson added: "We recognize their talent and commitment over the years and are thankful for their contributions. A decision for new co-hosts of GMA3 and 20/20] will come later."

© Getty Amy was married to Andrew Shue for 12 years

Most recently, Amy and T.J.'s replacements on GMA3 were announced. ABC revealed that Eva Pilgrim and DeMarco Morgan would be taking Amy and T.J. 's place alongside regular co-anchor Dr. Jennifer Ashton. The news was shared with the members of the ABC News team by President Kim Godwin via an official memo, instituting stability to the network's shows.

© Getty Images Amy and T.J. officially left Good Morning America in January

"I know these programs – and our viewers at home – will be well-served by all of their collective talents," she stated. The show further announced that Gio Benitez, another ABC correspondent who has been a frequent face on the network, has officially been named one of the co-hosts of the weekend show.

Dr. Jennifer Ashton is the only original member of GMA3 left

While Gio, 37, has hosted several iterations of GMA Weekends, it has never been in an official capacity, and he will in this instance be stepping in for Eva. His regular spot will see him beside previous anchors Janai Norman and Whit Johnson, also longtime ABC News staples.

© Photo: Getty Images Amy and T.J. have shared no plans to return to the air

It's the first significant line-up change for the network's long-running news show since Amy and T.J.'s relationship went public in November 2022 and caused a media scandal for the network.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Want to keep up to date with the latest stories? Sign up to our HELLO! Newsletters today.