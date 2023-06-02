Elon Musk's ex-girlfriend Grimes debuts face tattoo to shocked fans

Grimes, who has Elon Musk on and off from 2018, took to Instagram to show off her two new tattoos, including a huge one on her leg and a delicate inking on her head.

The musician, 35, posted a photo of her leg, adorned from her ankle to the top of her thigh with sprawling red ink, depicting an intricate branch.

Her second post was even more shocking, detailing a similar design in black on her inner ear, captioned: "One step closer to a face tattoo," tagging the artist behind her new body art.

© Instagram Grimes promised a better photos of her leg tattoo

Grimes, who shares two children with Elon Musk, reassured fans she'll be sharing a better photo of her new ink when she's 'free," though she didn't explain what she was waiting to be released from.

© Instagram Grimes shared her face tattoo

The 35-year-old's tattoo artist shared more photos of her work, with Grimes' leg looking extremely painful, but the post earned much praise from her followers.

SEE: Celebrity tattoos: famous men and women with body art, quotes & more

"Wowwwwww amazing and totally rad," one enthused, while another commented: "Incredible incredible work."

© Instagram Grimes' leg tattoo looked sore post-tattoo

Who is Grimes?

As well as being a highly-decorated tattoo fan, Grimes is a musician, well-known for dating Tesla founder Elon Musk.

© Getty Grimes and Elon Musk dated on and off between 2018 and 2022

The couple began dating in 2018 and were together for three years before they parted ways in 2021.

In May 2020, they welcomed their first child together, who they named X Æ A-12, but they later changed their son's name X Æ A-XII in order to comply with California law.

RELATED: Elon Musk's relationship history: from Amber Heard to Grimes

In March 2022, Grimes revealed she had welcomed a second child, a daughter named Exa Dark Sideræl Musk. The singer also confirmed that the pair had rekindled their romance, but they have since split for good.

Elon has ten children in total from three different romances; Elon's first wife was Justine and the pair married in 2000. The couple welcomed their first son, Nevada Alexander Musk in 2002, however, he tragically died from Sudden Infant Death Syndrome at ten weeks old.

© Photo: Getty Images Elon Musk has many children

Justine and Elon went on to have twins, Griffin and Vivien, in 2004 before welcoming triplets, Kai, Saxon and Damian, two years later. But the marriage wasn't to last and the husband and wife parted ways in 2008.

Elon's next high-profile relationship was with actress Talulah Riley. The star is known for her roles in titles such as Pride & Prejudice, Inception and St. Trinian's. Talulah and Elon married in 2010 but two years later Elon called off their marriage and filed for divorce.

Elon Musk with two of his sons

However, a year later, the pair remarried and announced they were officially back together. But, by the end of 2014, Elon had filed for divorce again and by 2016, the marriage was over.

In late 2016, Aquaman actress Amber Heard began dating Elon shortly after her high-profile divorce from Johnny Depp. Amber only dated Elon for a year, and the couple parted ways due to busy careers getting in the way.

© Photo: Instagram Elon Musk with Amber Heard

In July 2022 it emerged that he had become a father for the ninth and tenth time in October 2021 after Shivon Zilis, an executive at Neuralink, had welcomed twins.

Subscribe to HELLO!'s Pathway to Happiness for your ultimate guide on how to be happier