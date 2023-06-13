Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Helen Skelton shows off stunningly toned legs in micro shorts
Helen Skelton shows off stunningly toned legs in mini shorts

The Countryfile presenter teamed up with Dan Walker

Helen Skelton at the Pride of Britain Awards
Phoebe Tatham
Strictly star Helen Skelton resembled a glowing goddess over the weekend as she took part in a hike with former BBC Breakfast presenter, Dan Walker.

Over on Instagram, the mother-of-three posted a radiant photograph of the duo posing against a breathtaking rural backdrop punctuated by the rolling hills and a sea of elderflower trees.

WATCH: Helen Skelton shares exciting news with fans

Helen and Dan looked in their element as they posed for a snapshot next to a smart bell tent – and wow did the Countryfile presenter look stylish!

For the outdoor adventure, the mother-of-three donned a pair of mini black shorts which she teamed with a lightweight padded jacket. She wore her ashy blonde locks flipped over to one side and shielded her eyes from the sun with a pair of aviator sunglasses.

Helen posing alongside Dan Walker © Instagram
Helen showed off her toned legs

Helen looked utterly radiant as she flashed a warm smile next to her fellow TV star. And with her bronzed legs on full display, she looked every inch the shimmering goddess.

Dan, meanwhile, towered over Helen wearing a pair of navy chinos and a mid-blue zip-up sweater.

In her caption, Helen quipped: "Why so serious @mrdanwalker @pennineadventure [clapperboard emoji]".

Helen walking in Scotland © Getty
Helen is best known for her presenting role on Countryfile

Fans and friends were delighted to see the former Strictly co-stars reunite. "Love this! so excited for it," remarked one follower, while a second noted: "Looks like you've got good weather for your adventure".

Other fans were quick to heap praise on Helen's stunning appearance, with one commenting: "Gorgeous Helen [you] have lovely legs," while a second gushed: "Beautiful lady".

Helen at the ITV Palooza in 2019 © Getty
Helen's outdoor adventure comes after she traded her walking boots for a pair of glamorous stilettos. Earlier this month, the 39-year-old TV star donned her finest threads for the British Soap Awards.

Channelling her inner Bond girl, Helen turned heads in an eye-catching red strapless gown complete with a plunging neckline, a nipped-in waistline and sparkly beads galore. She slipped on a pair of sleek nude pointed heels and elevated her glam get-up with a truly unique spherical clutch.

Helen at the British Soap Awards© Instagram
The TV star looked ultra-glam at The British Soap Awards

As for her hair and makeup, Helen wore her tresses in voluminous curls and opted for a dramatic side parting with plenty of volume. And for a touch of va-va-voom, the star rounded off her look with a palette of sophisticated makeup featuring sweeps of bronzer, fluttery lashes and a glossy nude lip. Stunning!

MORE: Helen Skelton shares rare adorable photo of daughter Elsie on family day out 

Captioning the post, she penned: "What a privilege to see this top talent up for so many awards. Respect @niknaksanderson… On telly Tuesday 6th June @itv [heart eyes emoji] #soapawards #manchester #awards (thank you for the loan @mae_cassidy)."

Helen wearing her red dress© Instagram
Unsurprisingly, fans and friends inundated the comments section with heartfelt compliments. Taken aback by her mesmerising outfit, one follower said: "Ravishing in red," while a second noted: "Gorgeous photos".

A third gushed: "Omg that dress, Helen! Gorgeous," and a fourth sweetly added: "Helen you look stunning. LOVE your dress. Hope you had an amazing night".

