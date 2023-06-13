Helen Skelton shows off stunningly toned legs in mini shorts

Strictly star Helen Skelton resembled a glowing goddess over the weekend as she took part in a hike with former BBC Breakfast presenter, Dan Walker.

Over on Instagram, the mother-of-three posted a radiant photograph of the duo posing against a breathtaking rural backdrop punctuated by the rolling hills and a sea of elderflower trees.

Helen and Dan looked in their element as they posed for a snapshot next to a smart bell tent – and wow did the Countryfile presenter look stylish!

For the outdoor adventure, the mother-of-three donned a pair of mini black shorts which she teamed with a lightweight padded jacket. She wore her ashy blonde locks flipped over to one side and shielded her eyes from the sun with a pair of aviator sunglasses.

© Instagram Helen showed off her toned legs

Helen looked utterly radiant as she flashed a warm smile next to her fellow TV star. And with her bronzed legs on full display, she looked every inch the shimmering goddess.

Dan, meanwhile, towered over Helen wearing a pair of navy chinos and a mid-blue zip-up sweater.

In her caption, Helen quipped: "Why so serious @mrdanwalker @pennineadventure [clapperboard emoji]".

© Getty Helen is best known for her presenting role on Countryfile

Fans and friends were delighted to see the former Strictly co-stars reunite. "Love this! so excited for it," remarked one follower, while a second noted: "Looks like you've got good weather for your adventure".

Other fans were quick to heap praise on Helen's stunning appearance, with one commenting: "Gorgeous Helen [you] have lovely legs," while a second gushed: "Beautiful lady".

© Getty Helen at the ITV Palooza in 2019

Helen's outdoor adventure comes after she traded her walking boots for a pair of glamorous stilettos. Earlier this month, the 39-year-old TV star donned her finest threads for the British Soap Awards.

Channelling her inner Bond girl, Helen turned heads in an eye-catching red strapless gown complete with a plunging neckline, a nipped-in waistline and sparkly beads galore. She slipped on a pair of sleek nude pointed heels and elevated her glam get-up with a truly unique spherical clutch.

© Instagram The TV star looked ultra-glam at The British Soap Awards

As for her hair and makeup, Helen wore her tresses in voluminous curls and opted for a dramatic side parting with plenty of volume. And for a touch of va-va-voom, the star rounded off her look with a palette of sophisticated makeup featuring sweeps of bronzer, fluttery lashes and a glossy nude lip. Stunning!

Captioning the post, she penned: "What a privilege to see this top talent up for so many awards. Respect @niknaksanderson… On telly Tuesday 6th June @itv [heart eyes emoji] #soapawards #manchester #awards (thank you for the loan @mae_cassidy)."

© Instagram Helen looked fab in red

Unsurprisingly, fans and friends inundated the comments section with heartfelt compliments. Taken aback by her mesmerising outfit, one follower said: "Ravishing in red," while a second noted: "Gorgeous photos".

A third gushed: "Omg that dress, Helen! Gorgeous," and a fourth sweetly added: "Helen you look stunning. LOVE your dress. Hope you had an amazing night".

