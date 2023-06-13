Why this month is bittersweet for Natalie Portman and husband Benjamin Millepied

The Black Swan actress has been married to the French ballet dancer and filmmaker since 2012

There's no doubt that it's been a challenging time for Natalie Portman and her husband, Benjamin Millepied, as they've recently navigated reports of his alleged affair with a younger woman.

But the couple have also had reason to celebrate amidst the turmoil as June marks what should be cause to celebrate for the pair.

Both Natalie and Benjamin rang in their birthdays this month, with the actress turning 42 on June 9 and the filmmaker marked his 46th the very next day.

While they didn't celebrate publicly, it's likely they had a celebration with their two children, Aleph, 11, and daughter Amalia, six, as they continue to rebuild their marriage.

The affair report broke on June 2 and claimed Benjamin had a short-lived romance with a young French climate activist. The mom-of-two appeared in public surrounded by fellow celebrities several days after the news was reported.

Natalie was among the several stars attending the Ligue 1 match between soccer teams Paris Saint-Germain and Clermont Foot at the Parc des Princes on June 3rd in Paris, which saw PSG lose 2-3 to the latter team.

Benjamin and Natalie at the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival

In photos from the outing, Natalie was seen smiling and laughing, and taking photos of the game. Next and around her were sitting Nicola Sirkis, frontman for French rock band Indochine, tennis star Novak Djokovic, and French actor Jamel Debbouze.

Natalie also walked several red carpets in Cannes, but her husband did not appear to be in attendance, and their last major public appearance was for the premiere of Carmen during the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival in September.

Natalie and Benjamin celebrated birthdays one day apart from one another

The two first met on the set of the 2010 movie Black Swan, for which she won the Best Actress award at the 2011 Oscars, and Benjamin created the choreography for.

At the time, he was dating and living with fellow professional dancer Isabella Boylston.

The couple have two children together

They tied the knot with a Jewish ceremony in Big Sur, California in 2012.

Natalie recently got into a discussion about their lifestyle living in France, when she revealed that they'd made a big family move.

Speaking on Dax Shepard's "Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard" podcast - in an interview likely taped before the affair reports broke - Natalie said. "We actually moved back to Paris recently," which took the host by surprise.

Natalie made her first public appearance at the tennis after reports of the affair surfaced

"Oh, I didn't know that," he exclaimed, before adding in a hurt tone: "We're not neighbors anymore?" to which Natalie responded: "We're still neighbors, but also not."

Natalie and Benjamin first moved to Paris in 2014 after the latter became the director of the Paris Opera Ballet and lived there for two years before returning to Los Angeles in 2016.

