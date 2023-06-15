Jennifer Aniston shares epic photos with Courteney Cox in heartfelt birthday tribute you have to see

It has been almost 20 years since fans last saw Friends on television, but in the years since, Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox have given their fans more than enough IRL friendship moments to remember.

The two stars, along with their co-star Lisa Kudrow, plus Matthew Perry, David Schwimmer, and Matt LeBlanc, have all remained friends since their hit show concluded, and have been there for each other for all of their big moments.

Courteney's most recent milestone is no exception, and as she celebrates her 59th birthday, her former co-star and off-screen best friend Jennifer is making sure she is feeling all of the love.

WATCH: Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow reunite for Emmys appearance

MORE: The lipstick Jennifer Aniston wore on Friends is so on trend

Jennifer took to Instagram Thursday with a heartfelt tribute to Courteney for her special day, which had all Friends fans and beyond exclaiming "friendship goals," in the comments section.

Putting their years-long friendship on display, she first shared a photo of the two which appears to be from their Friends days – their layered haircuts and 1990s fashion making it abundantly clear – as they share a hug and a kiss.

MORE: Inside Friends stars' real-life homes: Courteney Cox, Jennifer Aniston, Matthew Perry, more

She also added a behind-the-scenes clip of them as the legendary Rachel Green and Monica Geller, which sees the two get into hysterics after Courteney accidentally spit on her co-star in the middle of a scene.

The actress also included a black-and-white shot of them in a parking lot where Jennifer is holding Courteney's legs as she does a handstand, plus a current photo of the two where they look just as stunning as they did during their time on Friends, if not even more!

MORE: Matthew Perry 'really grateful' for Jennifer Aniston's friendship during height of addiction

MORE: Friends' Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox branded 'iconic' as they rock special new merchandise

"I'd like to take a moment and wish my dearest CC the happiest of birthdays," Jennifer wrote, adding: "If you've been lucky enough to know her, you know how incredible she is."

© Getty Images The three ladies of Friends are just as close now as they were on-screen

She concluded: "The biggest heart and most generous of humans. I love you, Cox-N-Hammer! Happy Birthday."

© Getty Images The two have grown up together since meeting on the set of Friends in their 20s

Her comments section was quickly flooded with congratulatory messages for Courteney as well as gushing compliments over their friendship, with one follower endearingly writing: "Needed a smile today, this did it."

© NBC The final episode of Friends had 65.9 million viewers

Others added: "Icons!" and: "I LOVE YOU BOTH!!!! HAPPY BIRTHDAY," as well as: "You are the best best friends in the whole world," plus real estate titan Barbara Corcoran fittingly added: "Always there for you!" next to red heart emoji.

When the two met in anticipation of the Friends premiere on NBC in 1994, Jennifer was 25 and Courteney was 30.

© Getty Images Jennifer and Lisa showed up to support Courteney when she received her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

They remained a tight friendship through the ten years that the show was on the air, and when Courteney gave birth to her daughter Coco less than one month after the show's finale, she made Jennifer her daughter's godmother.

Jennifer, Lisa and Courteney last reunited publicly when the latter received her Hollywood Star on the iconic Walk of Fame, on February 27 of this year.