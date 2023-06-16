Scarlett Johnasson is barely recognizable in 1998 throwback pic — and you won't believe who else is there

Blast from the past! Jessica Biel has shocked fans after sharing two throwback pictures from 1998 featuring Scarlett Johansson, Kirsten Dunst and Danielle Harris.

"Me x Y2K fashion forever," Jessica captioned the post which featured one snap of the four girls all wearing long black dresses with gothic detailing. Jessica's was a velour dress with a cowl neck and she had her hair heavily crimped, while Kirsten wore a black slip dress with a chainmail overlay, and wore her crimped hair in a half-up-half-down style.

Scarlett also wore her hair similarly, while her dress featured bold red roses embroidered down the center, and she paired it with a black crochet shrug that tied at the neck. Danielle, known as a scream queen thanks to her roles in horror movies in the 1990s, wore a jersey dress.

The shoot was for Teen People magazine and appeared in the April 1998 issue. Jessica and Kirsten were both 16 at the time, with Jessica known for her role on teen drama 7th Heaven, and Kirsten for her work in Interview with the Vampire and Little Women.

Danielle was 20, and had starred in Halloween 4 and Halloween 5, as well as Don't Tell Mom the Babysitter's Dead and Free Willy, and Scarlett - just 13 - had that year appeared in The Horse Whisperer.

Scarlett and Robert Redford in The Horse Whisperer

In a second picture, Jessica and Scarlett both wore denim dresses paired with feather scarves, and Danielle looked fabulous in a strapless black dress with pink rose embroidery and her hair in curls.

"I'm going to tell my kids this the Spice Girls," quipped one comment as another follower joked: "It's the chokers for me."

© James Devaney Scarlett and Jessica (left) attend the Hitchcock premiere in 2012

Jessica, now 40, is a big fan of sharing throwback pictures, and in April unveiled an incredible early 2000s throwback on Instagram that left her husband of 10 years Justin Timberlake thirsting over his wife.

Sharing a picture of herself wearing a pink ombre cami top, Jessica captioned the post: "I hear all of these outfits are cool again. Love that for me because I was worried they were questionable the first time."

She added: "More halter tops coming to a screen near you June 5… @cruelsummer S2 is dropping June 5!!!! @freeform @hulu."

"The teenage me just started sweating," quipped Justin.

© Photo: Getty Images Jessica has been married to Justin for 10 years

The couple married in October 2012 and share sons Silas, seven, and two-year-old Phineas. This past October they celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary, just months after renewing their vows in Italy where Jessica wore a Giambattista Valli gown, just as she did on her wedding day.

"10 years ain't enough! You make me a better husband and father every day!" the 'SexyBack' singer, 41, captioned an Instagram post featuring a series of sweet photos and videos.

The Candy actress also posted her own love note on Instagram, captioning six photos: "Being married to you is the adventure of a lifetime! Run it back, baby. RUN IT BACK. I love you."

Jessica is the producer on Freeform's hit series Cruel Summer, which returned this month for a second season, and the mother of two opened up about her anxieties surrounding her children's future teenage years, drawing parallels with the young characters from her show.

Expressing her worries candidly, she told Entertainment Tonight: "I am devastatingly nervous about it. God, I mean it's terrifying. What's going to happen to these kids? What they have to go through with puberty, it's hard being a kid."