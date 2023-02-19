Coleen Nolan shares very rare photo with lookalike daughter The Loose Women star is a proud mum to her three children

Coleen Nolan enjoyed a lovely outing with her son and daughter earlier in the week and then took to her Instagram Stories again at the weekend to post another stunning shot with Ciara – and the resemblance between them is striking!

The photo shows the presenter and her daughter having fun together at a glamorous charity ball, with the 21-year-old wearing a sleek black dress with her long brown hair flowing loose.

She looks just like a younger version of Coleen, who smiles proudly behind her daughter, wearing a beautiful silver sparkly top and with her hair styled similarly.

The singer and broadcaster captioned the snap: "My girl @ciarafensome," adding a red heart emoji. In an earlier Story, Coleen revealed that her son Shane, 34, and his band would be playing at the event.

She also shares Jake Roche, 30, with her ex-husband, Shane Richie. After their divorce, she remarried musician Ray Fensome in 2007 but the couple parted ways in 2018.

The star shared a sweet picture with daughter Coleen

She later went on to date boyfriend Michael Jones, with whom she appeared on Loose Women to discuss their relationship, but the two have since split.

Coleen has a big family, and clearly enjoys a close relationship with all three of her kids. When she turned 57 last year, she was touched that Ciara thoughtfully surprised her with a huge celebration.

The star was taken aback when she arrived at the restaurant where she was expecting a small gathering to find a large group of friends and family waiting.

Coleen's children are so close

Sharing a clip of the big reveal on Instagram, Coleen wrote: "Just when I think @ciarafensome couldn't surprise me again she does. Thought we were just going for a nice lunch for my birthday and I turn up to 20 friends and family at the table!

"Thanks so much to everybody that came, I love you all. And to all my Instagram family for your amazing messages... you made a wonderful day even better."

