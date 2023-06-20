Daniel Radcliffe shares rare glimpse of family life with girlfriend Erin Darke after welcoming first child

The Harry Potter star welcomed his first child with Erin in April

Daniel Radcliffe shared a rare bit of insight into his life with his longtime partner Erin Darke, his partner since 2012.

In a new interview with the Los Angeles Times, he opened up about trying to please his girlfriend's family, specifically when he played the title role in last year's Weird: The Al Yankovic Story.

Noting that Erin's father was a very big fan of the parody musician, he revealed: "He really, really liked it, thank God. I'm safe to be part of the family."

Co-starring Evan Rachel Wood, Rainn Wilson, and Toby Huss, the satirical biopic proved to be a hit with critics when it debuted (sans theatrical release) on the Roku Channel in November.

Daniel, 33, elaborated on the character that had been created for the movie, saying: "The Al that Eric [Appel, Al's co-writer] and Al wrote in this script is such a twisted version of the real Al.

"I sort of had permission to take the earnest sweetness that is very much in Al and channel that through this kind of demented, incredibly professional killer."

Daniel and Erin had more reason to celebrate as a family, when they welcomed their first child together in April, although they haven't yet revealed the gender or name of their baby.

A spokesperson for Daniel confirmed the couple's happy news in a statement to HELLO! which read: "We can confirm that Erin Darke and Daniel Radcliffe have welcomed their first child."

News of Erin's pregnancy was confirmed in March after the actress was pictured with a baby bump as the pair stepped out in New York City. The Harry Potter star has been in a relationship with Erin, 38, since 2012 after they met on the set of Kill Your Darlings, where they also played love interests.

Erin is also an actress, and has had roles in Good Girls Revolt, Moonshine, Still Alice, Beside Still Waters, Thank You for Your Service, and more.

They are notoriously private about their relationship but have both collaborated and supported one another's ventures over the years.

In a conversation with Newsweek last year, though, the actor mentioned that he didn't want his kids to get into acting and the world of fame and fortune.

"I want my kids, if and when they exist…I would love them to be around film sets," he said. "A dream would be for them to come onto a film set and be like 'God, you know, I'd love to be in the art department. I'd love to be something in the crew.' Some part of this, but not from that.

"We enjoyed it. But still, I wouldn't want fame for my kid."