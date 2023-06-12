Keith Urban breaks silence on bombshell secret romance

The 'You Look Good in My Shirt' singer and his wife Nicole Kidman accidentally revealed a big secret last month

Keith Urban has finally broken his silence on the bombshell moment when he and his wife Nicole Kidman accidentally confirmed Phoebe Bridgers and Bo Burnham's rumored secret romance to the world. The country music singer – who regularly takes to social media to share insights into life with the Eyes Wide Shut star – revealed his thoughts on what happened in an Entertainment Tonight interview released on Sunday.

Keith was enjoying time at a Taylor Swift concert with Nicole in mid-May when he accidentally uploaded a story to his Instagram which featured the younger couple kissing in the background.

Speaking with ET's Rachel Smith at the Country Music Association's Festival in Nashville, the 55-year-old responded to the interviewer's questions about the incident by saying: "Phoebe, I'm so sorry," before continuing lightheartedly: "You were on camera Phoebe, what were you thinking!"

However, the 'You Look Good in My Shirt' singer did add: "It felt very awkward, I felt bad! We were just digging on the concert, you never know what's going to happen." Rachel commiserated, agreeing: "You had no idea."

During the interview, Keith also discussed how much he and Nicole simply enjoyed Taylor's concert, gushing: "Yeah, we had a blast, it was really good… just watching where she's ascended to as a performer, as a songwriter. Seriously, she'll be among the greatest songwriters, period. She really will be, when it's all said and done – any of them."

The New Zealand-born Australian-American performer also opened up about his wife, explaining that "unfortunately" she wouldn't be joining him at the CMA Fest this year to support his performance from the wings. He did however agree that she would be sending "good vibes" his way.

The Moulin Rouge actress recently supported her husband when he took to the stage at the American Country Music awards on May 11. The 55-year-old opened the 2023 ACM awards with a performance of his hit song 'Texas Time', and later shared a video of him and his wife of 16 years singing along to the track in a golf cart on their way to the stage.

It was also revealed later on the night by the ACMs official Instagram account that the Big Little Lies star watched her husband's performance from the wings of the stage rather than from the audience, as she proved herself ever the supportive spouse. Before Keith took to the stage, the actress, 55, also joined her musician husband on the black carpet in Frisco, Texas for the 58th iteration of one of country music's premier award shows. Both she and Keith Urban were some of the best dressed of the night.

Nicole wore a brick-colored pantsuit with a tweed pattern, featuring a blazer atop wide-legged pants with a patterned hem and seemingly nothing underneath. Meanwhile, Keith kept things simple in a sleek black suit to match the carpet, wearing a button-down that he'd left open enough to show off his tattoos. The guitarist and songwriter, as is tradition, not only engaged in some PDA with his wife on the carpet, but also stepped to the side on occasion to give her some time to shine on her own.

