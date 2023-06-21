Stacey Solomon stuns alongside rarely seen sister Jemma - and they look identical!

Stacey Solomon delighted fans on Tuesday when she shared a stunning photo of herself posing alongside her rarely seen sister, Jemma.

Taking to Instagram, the mother-of-five shared a carousel of heartwarming photos documenting her latest family moments. Amongst the snapshots, Stacey posted a beaming photo of herself standing next to her lookalike sister.

© Instagram Stacey and Jemma looked so similar!

The sibling duo looked strikingly similar in the sweet picture, with both Stacey and Jemma opting to wear pink summer dresses.

Stacey, 33, looked picture-perfect in a billowing white dress flecked with tiny rosebuds. She teamed her frock with a pair of white sandals and opted to wear her blonde locks in mermaid-esque waves.

© Getty Stacey always looks so stylish

Jemma, meanwhile, donned a shimmering pastel pink babydoll dress complete with ruffled sleeves and a square neckline.

In her caption, Stacey penned a gushy tribute to her sister following her major milestone moment. Opening up, she wrote: "To my big sister, my best friend, my guardian angel. Today is all about you."

© Instagram Stacey and Jemma share a close bond

She went on to say: "For all of our lives you've looked out for me, protected me, lifted me up & been the best cheerleader I could have ever wished for. Today I got to be that person for you [teary emoji] I love you so much Jem honestly don't know what I'd do without you… My sister wrote a bloody BOOK".

She finished by writing: "It's amazing, I'm so so proud & today I got to be there to watch her launch it and shine her beautiful bright light in front of all of her family & friends and it was an absolute honour! Good luck @label.lady.1 not that you need it! But to the moon and stars and back again! Forever and always".

© Getty Stacey is married to Joe Swash

Stacey's fans and friends flocked to the comments section to share their thoughts. One follower noted: "I didn't even know you had a sister! You look alike," while another wrote: "You are both beautiful and grounded people! Your mum and dad should be very proud to raise such lovely girls".

A third gushed: "Jem Jem! How amazing are you! Sisters should always be like the both of you," and a fourth sweetly added: "Such an incredible bond that you both have. Beautiful words and [a] lovely post".

© Instagram The star is a mother-of-five

Stacey's Instagram update also included a wholesome photo of her baby daughter, Belle.

The DIY queen welcomed her youngest daughter and third child with husband Joe Swash earlier this year.

WATCH: Stacey Solomon and kids splash around at the cottage pool

Their bundle of joy is the younger sister to sons Harry, 15, Zacharay, 15, Leighton, ten, Rex, four and daughter, Rose, one, who was born in October 2021.

Announcing Belle's arrival, Stacey shared via social media: "She's Here. Our beautiful daughter born at home with all of your brothers and sister ready to snuggle you forever and ever. You literally flew into our world…"

She continued: "And none of us can quite believe your thick dark hair that we just can't get over. We can't believe you're here. Welcome to the world beautiful girl, thank you for the last few months in my tummy, we can’t wait to love you forever and ever we are so grateful we get to be your family."